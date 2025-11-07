Two continents and one passion as award-winning pizzerias unite for historic Bangkok collaboration

Massilia and 48h Pizza & Gnocchi Bar present 'Across the Doughline'

Published: November 7, 2025, 4:45 PM
In an unprecedented culinary exchange, two of the Asia-Pacific region’s most acclaimed pizzerias are joining forces for Across the Doughline, a cross-continental collaboration that will culminate in an exclusive celebration at Massilia Ruamrudee on December 9.

Massilia, Thailand’s Best Pizzeria for four consecutive years (2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025) and ranked 4th Best Pizzeria in Asia 2025, is partnering with Melbourne’s legendary 48h Pizza & Gnocchi Bar for a series of special events spanning two countries.

The collaboration brings together Chef Michele Fernando of Massilia and Chef Michele Circhirillo of 48h, who both represent restaurants listed in the prestigious 50 Top Pizza World rankings.

A meeting of masters

The two Chef Micheles; (Left) Michele Fernando & (Right) Michele Circhirillo

The partnership celebrates shared values of artisanal craftsmanship, premium ingredients, and the art of leavening that have earned both establishments international recognition.

Massilia, a pioneer of authentic Italian pizza culture in Bangkok since 2015, has revolutionised the city’s pizza scene with its emphasis on contemporary techniques and high-quality raw materials. Meanwhile, 48h Pizza & Gnocchi Bar has been a cornerstone of Melbourne’s Italian dining landscape, expanding from South Yarra to international locations including Torino, Italy.

Chef Michele Fernando said…

“This collaboration represents more than just two pizzerias coming together. It’s a celebration of how pizza culture has evolved across continents while staying true to Italian traditions. We’re honoured to mark Massilia’s 10th anniversary at Ruamrudee with this extraordinary partnership.”

The Bangkok grand finale on December 9

The centrepiece of Across the Doughline takes place at Massilia’s flagship Ruamrudee location, coinciding with the venue’s milestone 10th anniversary. The evening promises an unforgettable culinary experience featuring:

  • Exclusive Collaboration Menu: Signature creations from both chefs, including Massilia’s award-winning Norma Not Normal (crowned Pizza of the Year APAC 2025) and 48h’s innovative Australian-inspired pizzas
  • All-You-Can-Eat Pizza & Peroni Beers: Unlimited access to both Massilia’s classic selection (Exceptional Value: 790 Thai baht++ per person)
  • Intimate Celebration: A rare opportunity to experience the vision of two internationally recognised pizza masters under one roof

Chef Michele Circhirillo of 48h adds…

“We’re bringing Melbourne’s bold, Australian approach to Bangkok’s refined palate. This is about pushing boundaries while honouring the craft that connects us across 7,000 kilometres.”

Two continents and one passion as award-winning pizzerias unite for historic Bangkok collaboration | News by Thaiger

The journey begins in Melbourne

Before the Bangkok finale, the collaboration launches in Melbourne with exclusive masterclasses and special pizza nights:

  • Masterclasses (November 29-30): Intimate sessions where both chefs share their techniques and philosophy. Tickets available via ClassBento.
  • Pizza Nights (December 1-2): Special collaboration menu at 48h’s Melbourne locations. Reservations: ciao@48h.com.au.

A celebration of global pizza excellence

Across the Doughline exemplifies the global community fostered by 50 Top Pizza, which recognises the world’s finest pizzerias. With both restaurants consistently ranked among Asia-Pacific’s elite, this collaboration offers Bangkok’s discerning diners a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience culinary excellence from two continents on a single menu.

The December 9 event represents the first time 48h Pizza & Gnocchi Bar has brought its acclaimed Australian pizza artistry to Thailand, making it an essential experience for pizza enthusiasts, food media, and anyone passionate about authentic Italian cuisine.

Event Details:

What: Across the Doughline– Bangkok Grand Finale
 When: Monday, December 9
 Where: Massilia Ruamrudee, Soi Ruamrudee 1, Bangkok
 Reservations:

  • Email: contact@massiliabkk.com
  • LINE: @pizzamassiliabkk
  • Phone: 094 552 2025

Published: November 7, 2025, 4:45 PM
