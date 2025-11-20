Thailand crowned world’s best food destination in 2025

Thailand has been crowned the world’s best country for food, after a global survey revealed what travellers really crave: bold flavours and unforgettable dishes.

Condé Nast Traveller, a prestigious US-based travel magazine, has named Thailand the No.1 country for food in its annual Readers’ Choice Awards 2025. Scoring a near-perfect 98.33 out of 100, Thailand wowed voters with its bold flavours, street food culture and top-tier fine dining scene.

CNN reported that seven Bangkok restaurants were included among the world’s top 35, helping to boost Thailand’s culinary clout on the international stage. But it’s not just the high-end eateries doing the heavy lifting.

Thailand’s famed street food, from sizzling Pad Thai and fragrant Tom Yum Goong to rich green curry and mango sticky rice, continues to delight foodies worldwide. Whether it’s a bowl of noodles at a roadside stall or a refined dish served in a Michelin-starred restaurant, Thai cuisine never fails to leave a lasting impression.

“It’s not just about the taste; it’s the experience. The warmth of the people, the bustling night markets, the aromas: it all comes together,” said one reader in the magazine.

Italy landed in second place with a score of 96.92%, with voters raving about the country’s iconic pizza, pasta and regional specialities, particularly from the Emilia-Romagna region, often dubbed the nation’s “food capital.”

In third was Japan with 96.77%, admired for its delicate balance of flavours and technical precision in dishes like sushi, tempura, ramen and kaiseki. Tokyo also holds the title for the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world.

Vietnam ranked fourth (96.67%), thanks to fresh, herb-laden dishes like Pho and rice paper rolls, while Spain came fifth (95.91%), bolstered by its world-renowned tapas culture and culinary hotspots like San Sebastian, according to The Joi and The Nation.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

6. New Zealand (95.79%): blending indigenous Māori cooking techniques with modern flair.

7. Sri Lanka (95.56%): known for spicy, coconut-rich dishes like kothu and hoppers.

8. Greece (95.42%): with its Mediterranean staples served seaside.

9. South Africa (94.76%): offering Braai culture and fusion dishes.

10. Peru and the Maldives (tied at 94.55%): with ceviche and luxury island seafood dining, respectively.

Thailand’s culinary victory is a testament to its diverse cuisine and unforgettable dining experiences, from street-side to sky-high.