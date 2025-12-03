TrustFinance announces winners of the 2025 awards, celebrating excellence and community trust in global finance

TrustFinance is pleased to announce the winners of the TrustFinance Awards 2025, recognising outstanding achievements across the global financial industry. Now in its fourth year, the Awards highlight companies and creators who demonstrate excellence, innovation, transparency, and strong community trust.

The 2025 programme features two major tracks: the Performance Awards, based on TrustFinance’s evaluation criteria, and the Community Choice Awards, determined entirely by public vote.

Performance Awards 2025

The Performance Awards honour organisations that set industry standards across six categories:

Crypto: BYDFi, Connectee, Coincheck, Binance, Kraken, OKX, CoinGecko, Bware Labs

BYDFi, Connectee, Coincheck, Binance, Kraken, OKX, CoinGecko, Bware Labs Financial: Ally Invest, Fidelity Investments, CommSec, Bolt, BridgerPay, Followme

Ally Invest, Fidelity Investments, CommSec, Bolt, BridgerPay, Followme Forex: FBS, NPBFX, KVB Prime Limited, Finalto, B2Broker

FBS, NPBFX, KVB Prime Limited, Finalto, B2Broker Media: CNN

CNN Stock: Webull, Charles Schwab, Phillip Nova

Webull, Charles Schwab, Phillip Nova Technology: Techysquad, Sumsub, Vneuron

These companies were selected for excellence in performance, transparency, and client trust.

Community Choice Awards 2025 – Company Category

Thousands of users voted for the brands they trust most:

Forex: 1) LIRUNEX 2) QRS Global 3) RoboForex

1) LIRUNEX 2) QRS Global 3) RoboForex Crypto: 1) Bitkub

1) Bitkub Financial Services: 1) Headway Nova 2) Billshaper LLC

1) Headway Nova 2) Billshaper LLC Technology: 1) Followme 2) Yodaplus 3) BridgerPay

Community Choice Awards 2025 – KOL Category

Top financial creators chosen by global voters:

Forex: สุขภาพจิตเทรดเดอร์, VÕ TIÊN SANH, Golfpy Trade

สุขภาพจิตเทรดเดอร์, VÕ TIÊN SANH, Golfpy Trade Crypto: LE BA DUY, Crypto Quantum Wave, P4 Provider

LE BA DUY, Crypto Quantum Wave, P4 Provider Stock: Hoang Quoc Viet, Phon Cheyaroon, THE MONEY GAME by Tanin Kunkamedee

Hoang Quoc Viet, Phon Cheyaroon, THE MONEY GAME by Tanin Kunkamedee Financial Education: SundayBoyInvest, Money Diaries, Trader Mait NXi

Message from TrustFinance

With more consumers relying on verified information and dependable financial services, TrustFinance explained that the awards serve as a benchmark for industry excellence, honouring those who push the sector forward with clarity and forward-thinking solutions. As CEO of TrustFinance, Peter Bu said…

“These awards celebrate organisations and creators who lead with transparency and innovation; their commitment to integrity reinforces a stronger, more trustworthy financial ecosystem.”

Press Release