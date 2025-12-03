TrustFinance announces winners of the 2025 awards, celebrating excellence and community trust in global finance
TrustFinance is pleased to announce the winners of the TrustFinance Awards 2025, recognising outstanding achievements across the global financial industry. Now in its fourth year, the Awards highlight companies and creators who demonstrate excellence, innovation, transparency, and strong community trust.
The 2025 programme features two major tracks: the Performance Awards, based on TrustFinance’s evaluation criteria, and the Community Choice Awards, determined entirely by public vote.
Performance Awards 2025
The Performance Awards honour organisations that set industry standards across six categories:
- Crypto: BYDFi, Connectee, Coincheck, Binance, Kraken, OKX, CoinGecko, Bware Labs
- Financial: Ally Invest, Fidelity Investments, CommSec, Bolt, BridgerPay, Followme
- Forex: FBS, NPBFX, KVB Prime Limited, Finalto, B2Broker
- Media: CNN
- Stock: Webull, Charles Schwab, Phillip Nova
- Technology: Techysquad, Sumsub, Vneuron
These companies were selected for excellence in performance, transparency, and client trust.
Community Choice Awards 2025 – Company Category
Thousands of users voted for the brands they trust most:
- Forex: 1) LIRUNEX 2) QRS Global 3) RoboForex
- Crypto: 1) Bitkub
- Financial Services: 1) Headway Nova 2) Billshaper LLC
- Technology: 1) Followme 2) Yodaplus 3) BridgerPay
Community Choice Awards 2025 – KOL Category
Top financial creators chosen by global voters:
- Forex: สุขภาพจิตเทรดเดอร์, VÕ TIÊN SANH, Golfpy Trade
- Crypto: LE BA DUY, Crypto Quantum Wave, P4 Provider
- Stock: Hoang Quoc Viet, Phon Cheyaroon, THE MONEY GAME by Tanin Kunkamedee
- Financial Education: SundayBoyInvest, Money Diaries, Trader Mait NXi
Message from TrustFinance
With more consumers relying on verified information and dependable financial services, TrustFinance explained that the awards serve as a benchmark for industry excellence, honouring those who push the sector forward with clarity and forward-thinking solutions. As CEO of TrustFinance, Peter Bu said…
“These awards celebrate organisations and creators who lead with transparency and innovation; their commitment to integrity reinforces a stronger, more trustworthy financial ecosystem.”
Press Release
