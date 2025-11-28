Hungry Hub sets sights to expand into Malaysia as they ramps up their global OTA ambitions

Hungry Hub, Thailand’s leading one-stop online restaurant and hotel reservation platform, held the Hungry Hub Red Table Awards 2025 to recognise and honour top restaurant and hotel partners who have delivered outstanding experiences throughout the year.

The event featured more than 48 prestigious awards across all categories, including Best Chain Restaurant, Best Rooftop Restaurant, Best Fine Dining, and Rising Star Award. New awards were also introduced for restaurant partners who have generated cumulative sales of 50 million and 100 million baht via Hungry Hub.

At the same time, Hungry Hub announced its achievements for 2025 and its direction toward becoming a global Online Travel Agent (OTA) for restaurants. By the end of this year, the company will enter a new market, Malaysia, and launch a new feature: demand-based “Dynamic Pricing,” a tool designed to help restaurants boost long-term revenue sustainably.

Surasit Sajjated, Chief Executive Officer of Hungry Hub, explained that the purpose of organising the Hungry Hub Red Table Awards 2025 is to honour partners who play a significant role in creating exceptional dining and service experiences.

He stressed that this year, the award criteria remain rigorous, with selection based on a meticulous, well-screened process using last year’s highest bookings in each category across more than 2,500 restaurant and hotel partners. This year, Hungry Hub also introduced a special category—the Milestone Award—which recognises partner restaurants that have achieved 50 million or 100 million baht in total sales since partnering with Hungry Hub.

“These two awards not only celebrate the success of our partner restaurants but also demonstrate that Hungry Hub is a platform that helps restaurants increase their revenue. They also reinforce confidence among existing partners and new restaurant owners considering collaboration, helping drive the F&B and hospitality industries to the next level.”

The event presented more than 48 awards across 10 categories, covering all dimensions of the F&B and hospitality industries, including:

  • Best Chain Restaurant Awards – For restaurant chains that consistently maintain the highest standards
  • Best Rooftop Restaurant Awards – For restaurants offering elevated dining with exceptional views
  • Best Fine Dining and Course Menu Awards – Celebrating luxury and attention to detail
  • Best Hotel Restaurant Awards – For hotel restaurants that deliver outstanding service and dining experiences
  • Best Tourist Destination Restaurant Awards – For must-visit restaurants among travellers
  • Best Buffet Restaurant Awards – For buffet venues offering top standards and menu variety
  • Restaurant Rising Star Awards – For restaurants showing rapid growth and strong potential
  • Hungry Hub 100 Million Baht Milestone Award – For partners achieving 100 million baht in sales
  • Hungry Hub 50 Million Baht Milestone Award – For partners achieving 50 million baht in sales
  • Top Performance Blogger Awards – For bloggers with outstanding influence in food and travel

Highlighted winners included Copper Beyond Buffet, Charoen Rung Ruang, Great Harbour International Buffet, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, Hotaru 119 Omakase, Vertigo Rooftop, and Oishi Eaterium. More than 300 partners attended the event, including leading restaurants such as Audrey Cafe and Saneh Jaan, hotels such as Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, Jim Thompson, A Thai Restaurant, as well as influential food bloggers including เชื่อกู กูแดกมาแล้ว (Goo.Daekmalaew), เงินจ๋าขอลาก่อน (Goodbye Money), and กุ้งจังตะลอนกิน (KungJung).

Hungry Hub’s 2026 roadmap: spreading its wings across the region

As for the 2026 strategy, Surasit emphasised that Hungry Hub will continue moving toward becoming a global Online Travel Agent (OTA) for restaurants. After successfully expanding to Singapore last year, the company has grown its restaurant partners in the country to 250 within just one year, expecting to generate 20 million baht in sales for Singapore restaurants and reach 100 million next year.

By the end of this year, Hungry Hub will expand into Malaysia, where it already has around 50 restaurant partners. The company aims to expand into another 2 to 3 countries next year. Beyond strengthening its business with powerful network effects, international expansion is a key milestone toward evolving from a Thai company into a regional company.

In addition to overseas expansion, Hungry Hub has launched two new features this year to enhance user experience:

  • Multi-currency display, allowing tourists to view prices in their own currency for easier booking decisions without manual exchange-rate calculations

  • Dynamic Pricing, allowing restaurants to set flexible prices based on customer demand, such as increasing prices based on the number of seats left (e.g., every 10 seats, increase by 5%) or adjusting prices during festivals (e.g., Valentine’s Day, Songkran). An AI system also recommends pricing adjustments, with the option for automatic AI updates or restaurant-owner approval.

“Dynamic Pricing breaks traditional limitations for restaurants by enabling flexible pricing. Restaurants can change prices daily, hourly, or even by the minute, similar to booking flights or hotels, where higher demand drives higher prices.”

“Applying this to restaurants can increase sales opportunities and manage demand efficiently. For example, Michelin-starred restaurants or venues that are always fully booked can increase prices by 30% for the last 10 seats, maximising value from high demand. Conversely, if a restaurant normally receives 50 bookings on Fridays but bookings drop to 10 due to rain, it can reduce prices to attract more customers.”

Surasit added that Hungry Hub currently has 2,200 partner restaurants in Thailand and aims to increase this to 3,000 next year. Despite last year’s challenges in the F&B sector, Hungry Hub still generated more than 4 billion baht in revenue for partner restaurants and maintained over 1 million monthly active app users. International customers now account for nearly 30% to 40% of total sales, with the majority coming from Asia, including Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

“The key milestone for Hungry Hub is becoming a Thai company that grows at the regional level as an Online Travel Agent (OTA) for the restaurant industry, not only meeting restaurant-booking needs but also elevating dining and travel experiences to match modern travellers’ lifestyles. Our goal is to create seamless global dining and travel experiences through collaboration with partners both in Thailand and abroad, providing services that meet the needs of today’s travellers.”

