Jungceylon turns Phuket into an Eco Wonderland with upcycled art and festive colour

Jungceylon Phuket has gone green for the holidays. The mall has just launched Eco Wonderland, a creative sustainability campaign that features upcycled art installations by Thai artists. This thoughtful initiative aims to reduce waste, protect the environment, and get both local and international visitors involved in something that feels good for the island rather than something that ends up in another landfill.

Waste, but make it art

According to CEO Mr Prawit Janyasittikul, the team wanted a holiday theme that still respects the national mourning period for the late Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. To bring the whole thing to life, Jungceylon Phuket brought in two Thai artists who could add meaning without overdoing the sparkle.

The first artist is “Pui” Kitipong Ngowsiri from Phuket Art Village’s The Love Art Studio. He built his piece around the idea of ocean waste finding a new purpose. Called Invisible – Livable, the centre of the work is a home, but the meaning of the word may change depending on how you see it. Some may see comfort or memory, others see a reminder that the ocean carries far more than waves.

Pui’s collection is also part of the Art for Ocean project and the collateral activity of Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025, under the theme Eternal [Kalpa] to promote art and sustainability on the island. It will stay on display until April 30, 2026.

The next artist is “Ae” Wishulada Panthanuvong. Better known as WISHULADA, she has built her reputation around the idea of Turning Trash to Sustainable Art. Her project at Jungceylon, Coral Chronicles, is a playful yet detailed look at marine life using waste like plastic caps, old clothes, and leftover fabric.

The star of the attraction is a massive Omura’s whale, an endangered species in Thailand. Around it, you’ll spot a leatherback sea turtle, white pearl oyster, parrotfish, zebra shark, manta ray, Phuket lobster, dugong, and a few seahorses, all decorated with Sino-Portuguese patterns that echo Phuket Town’s old shophouses. These pieces stay until January 15, 2026, and add pops of colour between the restaurants and shops.

Plenty of excitement for shoppers

In addition to the art installations, the final stretch of 2025 is full of happenings for shoppers. The mall keeps expanding its line-up, with recent arrivals like EVEANDBOY, El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse, Bonchon, and Doughlicious. Shake Shack, Machida Shoten, and Gaga are also on the way.

Holiday promotions include the Black Friday Hot Sale from November 25 to December 1, with discounts up to 90%. If you spend over 4,000 baht, you can also get a Black Pink Collection shopping bag. You can also look forward to Father’s Day Celebration, Santa’s Around the World Parade, and live music by Khun In, a Thai contemporary jazz brand.

The Eco Wonderland workshops also run during the holiday stretch. From December 20, 2025, to January 1, 2026, shoppers who spend between 3,000 and 5,000 baht can decorate shirts and shopping bags made from recycled plastic bottles. Plus, the mall stays open from 11am to 11pm during this period.

A greener backdrop for the holidays

Eco Wonderland is not a one-off. Jungceylon Phuket has been slowly building a sustainability identity for years through projects like Art for Ocean, the Jungceylon Volunteer programme, and Jungceylon x Circular, which turns leftover fabric into uniforms and souvenirs. These initiatives have made the mall a destination where art, tourism, and sustainability meet. So, come wander in for a meal or a shop and leave with a fresh look at how discarded materials can turn into something inspiring.

For more information on the art installations, events, and promotions, follow Jungceylon Phuket on Facebook or visit their website.

