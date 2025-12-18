Hard Rock Cafe strikes a new chord with its fifth opening in Hua Hin

Hard Rock is thrilled to announce the opening of its fifth Hard Rock Cafe in Thailand. Hua Hin welcomes an exciting new landmark, bringing a world-renowned brand to one of Thailand’s most elegant coastal destinations.

Known for its royal heritage, long white-sand beaches, luxury resorts, championship golf courses, and increasingly sophisticated lifestyle scene, Hua Hin is now set to experience an elevated dining and entertainment concept unlike anything it has hosted before.

Perfectly located at the city’s vibrant beachfront lifestyle district, Hard Rock Cafe Hua Hin combines contemporary design with the global legacy of a brand that has shaped modern music culture for over five decades.

Hard Rock Cafes have showcased rare artist memorabilia, hosted live performances, and blended cuisine with storytelling to create dining experiences that resonate with guests around the world.

This DNA is now infused into the Hua Hin location, where authentic memorabilia, daily live music, premium comfort food, energising lighting, and an unmistakable Hard Rock pulse come together to form a destination that is both stylish and soulful.

The entrance of Hard Rock Cafe Hua Hin showcases contemporary design and vibrant atmosphere.
(Left) The entrance of the Hard Rock Cafe Hua Hin & (Right) The Hard Rock Shop

Guests at Hard Rock Cafe Hua Hin are invited to explore the venue’s signature memorabilia wall, featuring standout pieces from internationally acclaimed artists across multiple music genres.

Notable highlights include David Guetta’s performance-worn T-shirt from the 2009 MTV Los Premios Awards, underscoring his global impact on electronic music, as well as Nicki Minaj’s vibrant pink party dress from her “Stupid, Stupid” music video.

The collection also includes exclusive memorabilia from BamBam GOT7. Together with a curated selection of instruments, albums, costumes and other pop-culture artefacts displayed in Hard Rock Cafes worldwide, these pieces reflect the brand’s enduring commitment to honouring music history and global artistry.

At Hard Rock Cafe Hua Hin, guests are welcomed to indulge in an array of authentic flavours crafted from the freshest and highest-quality ingredients.

The menu showcases the Original Legendary Burger alongside tantalising Speciality Entrees, salads, sandwiches, and desserts. Besides these, the cafe offers a diverse beverage variety, including draft beers, wines, handcrafted cocktails such as Hard Rock’s signature Hurricane, and also their zero-proof cocktail selections.

Hard Rock’s world-renowned Rock Shop, located within the cafe, offers an exclusive shopping experience for collectors and fans through its array of music-inspired merchandise, like the classic tees, hats, pins, glassware and accessories.

Eric Martino, President of the Cafe and Retail Division, Hard Rock Cafe International, said…

“The opening in Hua Hin continues our successful expansion in Thailand; our fans will be happy to know they will have another exciting venue to visit during the holidays.“

For more information on Hard Rock Cafe Hua Hin, you can visit their website

Press Release

