Ring in the new year away from the city rush at Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi

A relaxed New Year’s Eve with lakeside views, generous dining, and two distinct ways to celebrate, just outside Bangkok

The resort is surrounded by nature and golf courses. Image via Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi

New Year’s Eve in Bangkok often comes with a lot of effort. Traffic builds, venues are too packed, and the night can turn into something you manage rather than enjoy. Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa, offers a refreshing alternative for New Year’s Eve. Just minutes from downtown Bangkok, the resort feels a world away from the rush, surrounded by open golf course views and a peaceful lakeside setting.

As part of its Très Festive celebrations, the resort invites guests to slow things down and enjoy New Year’s Eve through good food, open-air views, and a more intimate kind of celebration.

Highlights
Felice Anno at Infinity Lawn International buffet, premium seafood and meats, live music, outdoor lake views
Gran Festa at Favola Five-course Italian dinner by Chef Stefano, Wagyu or snow fish main, intimate restaurant setting
Reserve your seats for a New Year’s Eve that feels easy 3,200++ baht per person, early bird 2,800 baht net if booked by December 20

Two New Year’s Eve celebrations, one easy decision

This year, Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi has prepared two very different yet equally tempting ways to welcome the new year.

Felice Anno at Infinity Lawn

Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi's New Year's Eve event Felice Anno
A lively outdoor gathering, Felice Announces. Image via Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi

The resort’s Infinity Lawn becomes a lively outdoor gathering by the lake for Felice Anno. With night golf views stretching out in front of you, everything already feels special before you make your first round at the buffet.

The international buffet is where the fun really begins. There is premium seafood, prime cuts, and plenty of festive dishes to work your way through. You can take your time, go back for seconds, and build your own feast as the night goes on. It’s generous and indulgent, precisely what you want on the last night of the year.

As you enjoy your meal, live music plays through the night. When the countdown finally arrives, standing outside by the lake feels far more satisfying than being stuck in traffic somewhere else in the city.

Gran Festa at Favola

NYE at Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi
A long, luxurious dinner, Gran Festa at Favola. Image via Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi

If you would rather sit down and enjoy a long, luxurious dinner, Gran Festa at Favola is where you want to be. The restaurant’s Tuscan-inspired interior already feels warm and inviting, and on New Year’s Eve, it becomes the perfect place to settle in and let the evening unfold slowly.

Chef Stefano has created a five-course Italian menu that’ll make you fall in love from the first bite. It starts with a giant sea scallop in saffron cream and red prawn tartare, both rich and elegant. Then comes duck ravioli with caramelised foie gras, followed by a rock lobster risotto that really makes the night feel celebratory.

For the main course, you can choose between pan-seared snow fish or grilled Wagyu ribeye served with fontina cheese fondue. Love a good surprise? There’s also a secret lucky dish to look out for. Dessert comes as millefeuille zabaione cream paired with fresh tropical fruit, offering a sweet, polished finish that feels just right before the countdown.

Reserve your seats for a New Year’s Eve that feels easy

Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi encourages you to slow down, enjoy the food, and focus on the people you’re with on New Year’s Eve. Both celebrations are priced at 3,200++ baht per person. Enjoy an early bird rate of 2,800 baht net per person if you make a booking by Saturday, December 20.

Call +66 (0) 2 118 7777, email rerservations.lmsb@lemeridien.com, or visit Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi’s website to reserve your seats.

