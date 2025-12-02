French cheese, Italian wine, and warm conversations when dining at The St. Regis

At VIU, the signature restaurant of The St. Regis Bangkok, luxury dining takes on a refreshingly different tone. The setting may be elegant, but the atmosphere leans far from the formalities often associated with five-star dining. Instead, guests are invited into a space that feels more like an evening among friends and family, where conversation flows as easily as the wine, and Mediterranean warmth is served with every course.

This relaxed yet refined experience is no accident. It reflects a deliberate shift in how VIU defines luxury in dining: less about stiff etiquette, more about genuine connection.

“People don’t want to sit through a rigid, multi-course meal anymore; they want to move, to talk, to feel at ease.”

The approach echoes the way meals are enjoyed across southern Europe, which is casual, social, and unhurried.

A Mediterranean table with an Italian heart

Though the name ‘VIU’ might suggest French origins, the soul of the menu beats to a Mediterranean rhythm, with a noticeable Italian flair. The culinary direction prioritises quality over complexity, bringing in key ingredients directly from Italy, like premium extra virgin olive oil and tomatoes, to ensure authenticity from the very first bite.

Furthermore, fresh pasta is central to VIU’s identity. Rather than relying on dry imports or shortcuts, the kitchen prepares it in-house, allowing texture and flavour to speak for themselves. The result is honest, simple, and deeply satisfying food which is rooted in regional tradition but delivered with the precision and polish that’s expected from The St. Regis brand.

This Italian-rooted vision has earned VIU formal recognition through the two forks from Gambero Rosso, the most influential guidebook for Italian food and wine: a nod to the restaurant’s commitment to genuine Italian quality and presentation.

Luxury doesn’t mean formal

What makes VIU’s approach stand out isn’t just what’s on the plate but how the meal unfolds. Forget the formal procession of amuse-bouche and wine-paired courses. Here, luxury is defined by comfort, good taste, and flexibility. It’s the kind of place where a guest can enjoy a well-aged cheese and bold red wine while standing by the bar, chatting with a fellow diner.

There’s something refreshingly unpretentious about this style of hospitality. It mirrors the kind of laid-back experience one might find in a small Mediterranean town, under a canopy of grapevines, surrounded by neighbours, laughter, good food, and glasses of wine.

A cheese selection you won’t find anywhere else

One of VIU’s most unique touches lies in its exclusive partnership with Les Frères Marchand, one of France’s most respected cheesemonger families. Guests at The St. Regis Bangkok are treated daily to a curated selection of cheeses from this 130-year-old house, making it the only hotel in Thailand to offer this experience as part of its breakfast.

This prestigious partnership was celebrated in a special event held this month at VIU, where an astonishing selection of 35 cheeses was showcased at the presence of Patrice Marchant himself and where these cheeses aren’t just served as-is, but they’re also worked into live culinary stations, from pasta to pizza, integrating into the wider menu in a way that feels both seamless and indulgent.

An exquisite selection of Italian wines by Tenuta Viglione

Unsurprisingly, VIU features a wine selection that leans heavily on character and craftsmanship. Of note is a focused lineup from Puglia, an Italian region in the south-east of the country, well known to wine enthusiasts around the world for the quality of its native grapes like Primitivo, Susumaniello, Nero di Troia, and Verdeca. Once again, the choice was an artisanal producer: Tenuta Viglione. For four generations, they have been growing their own organic grapes and crafting them into wines of remarkable personality and flair.

Among the wines on the wine list, of particular interest is the versatility of Verdeca, a white grape varietal that proves agile and refreshing in its sparkling version Favìl Brut, and soft and elegant in the traditional still wine format, Maioliche Verdeca. We were also pleasantly surprised by the Maioliche Primitivo Rosato, with its subtle balance of red fruit aromas, beautiful structure, and pleasing acidity.

Then, showcasing great depth and sophistication is the Marpione Primitivo Gioia del Colle DOC Riserva: produced from grapes sourced from a single, 70-year-old vineyard, this wine has been multi-awarded by Gambero Rosso, receiving the prestigious ‘Tre Bicchieri‘ (Three Glasses) recognition for nine consecutive years. True to VIU’s style, the Marpione is intense without being overwhelming, and despite its complexity, remains approachable, mineral, and perfectly balanced. Definitely, a great pairing with aged cheeses like the nutty and powerful 36 months Comtè.

This deliberate curation gives diners the chance to explore how winemaking techniques shape flavour. It’s not about prestige labels only; it’s about telling a story through the glass, enhancing each dish with nuance and regional identity.

A restaurant that invites you to stay awhile

VIU is not just a hotel restaurant but a space to linger. Whether it’s over a plate of handmade pasta, a glass of Italian red, or a chat over the cheese board, everything about the space is designed to encourage interaction.

And that’s where the dining experience becomes something more. It’s not simply about eating well but it’s about rediscovering the joy of slowing down, sharing space, and engaging in conversation.

From a menu steeped in its Italian roots to a cheese programme featuring global rarities, VIU at St. Regis is redefining what it means to dine in luxury. For those seeking more than just a meal, it’s an invitation to connect over food, over wine, and over a table where formality quietly steps aside.

This article was published thanks to the contribution provided by European Union regulation no. 2021/2115.