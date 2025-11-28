Thailand video news | Severe flooding in the South, Bangkok unveils proposed F1 street circuit

In today’s Thailand video news, Jay covers major stories from across the country, including severe flooding in the South, cooler weather brought by Typhoon Koto, and Bangkok’s unveiling of a proposed F1 street circuit.

Severe Flooding in the South

The Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre reported 33 deaths from flooding in southern Thailand, but police later said forensic teams found over 100 bodies in Hat Yai, with more than 20 still unidentified. Seven provinces remain affected, although officials expect water levels to ease within five days.
Authorities also debunked rumours of a helicopter crash in Hat Yai, confirming the noise came from a low-flying supply helicopter. The government has activated an emergency centre to coordinate rescues, using drones and helicopters to reach stranded residents. Tensions remain high, with one man firing shots into the air after claiming rescuers were slow to reach him.

Typhoon Koto Brings Cooler Weather

Typhoon Koto will not enter Thailand, but the Thai Meteorological Department says the storm will intensify northeasterly winds and drop temperatures across upper Thailand. The Northeast will see a decline of 4–7°C, while Bangkok and surrounding regions will drop by 2–4°C.
TMD also warned of strong waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the upper Andaman Sea, and heavy rain in eight southern provinces already dealing with severe flooding.

Bangkok Unveils Proposed F1 Street Circuit

Thailand has revealed a proposed Formula One street circuit in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. The 5.7-kilometre layout would pass major landmarks, including Krungthep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Chatuchak Weekend Market.
If approved, Thailand would host an annual F1 race from 2028 to 2032, likely in March, though September remains under consideration to align with the Singapore Grand Prix.

