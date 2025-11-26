Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok
Thailand has officially revealed the proposed track layout for a Formula One (F1) street race in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, reigniting talks of bringing the world’s most prestigious motorsport event to the capital.
The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) released a draft layout of the circuit, which would wind through several iconic locations in central Bangkok. The 5.732 kilometre clockwise track would pass through eight major sites, including:
- Krungthep Aphiwat Central Terminal
- Mo Chit Bus Terminal
- Chatuchak Weekend Market
- Queen Sirikit Park, Chatuchak Park
- Vachirabenjatas Park (Suan Rot Fai)
- PTT Public Company HQ
- And areas owned by the State Railway of Thailand
Behind the Mo Chit Bus Terminal, the layout includes plans for the pit building and paddock. The track itself features a mix of long straights, tight low-speed corners and technical sequences, akin to other street circuit layouts currently on the F1 calendar.
If approved by all parties, Thailand would host the race from 2028 to 2032, for five years in total. The proposed event would run over three days each year, from Friday to Sunday, likely in March near the start of the F1 season, around the same time as races in Australia, China and Japan.
Alternatively, reports indicate that the event could also be held in September, close to the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.
However, the SAT acknowledged that using public roads for the event would inevitably affect traffic and local communities. According to the agency, partial road closures would be required during construction and event preparation, with estimates suggesting each phase of construction could take one to two years.
Affected roads may include Kamphaeng Phet 2 to 6, Phahonyothin Road and Therd Damri Road.
Three public parks, Chatuchak, Queen Sirikit and Vachirabenjatas, would also face partial closures during the construction period and the lead-up to each race weekend. Changes to bus stops and routes would be necessary to avoid the circuit area.
The popular Chatuchak Weekend Market would remain open on race weekends, with plans to accommodate increased tourist traffic, though vendors and visitors may face some disruption during setup periods.
Public feedback is now being collected via an online survey as part of the planning process.
In other motorsport news in Thailand, a multi-billion baht budget was approved to extend its MotoGP hosting rights, securing the international racing event for another five years, until 2031.
