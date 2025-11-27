Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 27, 2025, 2:05 PM
111 1 minute read
Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather | Thaiger
Photo by yamasan via Canva

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) confirmed that Typhoon Koto will not move into the country but warned the public of a significant drop in temperatures across upper Thailand and possible heavy rainfall in eight southern provinces.

According to the announcement released yesterday, November 26, and today, November 27, Typhoon Koto was located over the central South China Sea and moving west-northwest at about 15-20 kilometres per hour. The storm was expected to strengthen before approaching the coast of lower Vietnam between November 27 and 29.

TMD confirmed that the storm will not move into Thailand. However, it will intensify the northeasterly winds across northern and northeastern provinces, leading to noticeably cooler weather.

Temperatures in the Northeast are forecast to fall by 4-7°C, while the North, Central region, East, Bangkok, nearby provinces and the upper South will see a drop of 2-4°C. Mountain peaks in the North and Northeast are expected to experience cold to very cold conditions, with minimum temperatures ranging from 3-12°C.

Koto storm typhoon
Photo via TNN

The public is advised to take precautions during the colder weather and remain alert to potential fire hazards caused by dry and windy conditions. Drivers are urged to take extra caution due to limited visibility.

TMD also warned of moderate winds and strong waves in the Gulf of Thailand and upper Andaman Sea, with waves reaching around two metres and rising higher during thunderstorms. Sailors are advised to navigate carefully and avoid stormy areas.

Hat Yai flood improves
The floodwater level is reducing in Hat Yai of Songkhla. | Photo via ThaiRath

In the South, which is currently battling severe flooding, TMD released a map identifying high-risk areas for heavy to very heavy rain between 6pm yesterday and 6pm today.

Related Articles

The provinces include Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, where rainfall between 35.1 to 90 millimetres is expected.

According to MGR Online, flood conditions in Hat Yai and several southern provinces are beginning to improve as water levels continue to fall. However, many residents remain stranded and in need of urgent assistance.

Latest Thailand News
Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing

2 minutes ago
Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather

41 minutes ago
Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods

2 hours ago
Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai

3 hours ago
Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces

4 hours ago
Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78 | Thaiger Hot News

Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78

4 hours ago
Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims

5 hours ago
Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis

21 hours ago
Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo

22 hours ago
AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit | Thaiger Events

AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

23 hours ago
Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue

23 hours ago
Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok

24 hours ago
Malaysian man’s affair exposed after being stranded with mistress in Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man’s affair exposed after being stranded with mistress in Hat Yai floods

24 hours ago
TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods | Thaiger Thailand News

TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods

1 day ago
17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting

1 day ago
Thailand eyes Saudi, Chinese and CIS tourist markets for 2025-26 growth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand eyes Saudi, Chinese and CIS tourist markets for 2025-26 growth

1 day ago
How to use Thailand’s toll roads: Easy Pass, M-PASS, M-Flow &#038; More | Thaiger Automotive

How to use Thailand’s toll roads: Easy Pass, M-PASS, M-Flow & More

1 day ago
Chaos in Hat Yai floods as reports of helicopter crash spark confusion | Thaiger Thailand News

Chaos in Hat Yai floods as reports of helicopter crash spark confusion

1 day ago
Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand

1 day ago
Singaporean family praises Thai hero for helping their father in Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Singaporean family praises Thai hero for helping their father in Hat Yai floods

1 day ago
Hat Yai Hospital denies rumour of 100 deaths following power cut in floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai Hospital denies rumour of 100 deaths following power cut in floods

1 day ago
‘Help me first’: Hat Yai man fires 3 shots to threaten rescuers over delayed rescue | Thaiger Crime News

‘Help me first’: Hat Yai man fires 3 shots to threaten rescuers over delayed rescue

1 day ago
Viral video shows Thai men risking lives on wires during severe Hat Yai flood | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral video shows Thai men risking lives on wires during severe Hat Yai flood

2 days ago
Instagram &#8216;hi-so&#8217; conman accused of raping at least 4 women in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Instagram ‘hi-so’ conman accused of raping at least 4 women in Bangkok

2 days ago
Former Miss Universe owner denies fleeing debt and legal charges | Thaiger Thailand News

Former Miss Universe owner denies fleeing debt and legal charges

2 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 27, 2025, 2:05 PM
111 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.