Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) confirmed that Typhoon Koto will not move into the country but warned the public of a significant drop in temperatures across upper Thailand and possible heavy rainfall in eight southern provinces.

According to the announcement released yesterday, November 26, and today, November 27, Typhoon Koto was located over the central South China Sea and moving west-northwest at about 15-20 kilometres per hour. The storm was expected to strengthen before approaching the coast of lower Vietnam between November 27 and 29.

TMD confirmed that the storm will not move into Thailand. However, it will intensify the northeasterly winds across northern and northeastern provinces, leading to noticeably cooler weather.

Temperatures in the Northeast are forecast to fall by 4-7°C, while the North, Central region, East, Bangkok, nearby provinces and the upper South will see a drop of 2-4°C. Mountain peaks in the North and Northeast are expected to experience cold to very cold conditions, with minimum temperatures ranging from 3-12°C.

The public is advised to take precautions during the colder weather and remain alert to potential fire hazards caused by dry and windy conditions. Drivers are urged to take extra caution due to limited visibility.

TMD also warned of moderate winds and strong waves in the Gulf of Thailand and upper Andaman Sea, with waves reaching around two metres and rising higher during thunderstorms. Sailors are advised to navigate carefully and avoid stormy areas.

In the South, which is currently battling severe flooding, TMD released a map identifying high-risk areas for heavy to very heavy rain between 6pm yesterday and 6pm today.

The provinces include Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, where rainfall between 35.1 to 90 millimetres is expected.

According to MGR Online, flood conditions in Hat Yai and several southern provinces are beginning to improve as water levels continue to fall. However, many residents remain stranded and in need of urgent assistance.