Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai

The body of a four year old girl was found yesterday, November 27, two days after she went missing in floodwaters following a rescue boat accident in Hat Yai district, Songkhla.

The girl, Amidala “Padme” Arayawat, disappeared after falling from a rescue boat on Tuesday night, November 25, near Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai. Her family took to social media to seek urgent help in locating her.

According to their posts, Padme, her brother and her mother were trapped inside their home on Banja Road as floodwaters rose rapidly, almost reaching the second floor.

Her mother initially posted online asking for evacuation support, explaining she had planned to swim to a neighbour’s house with higher ground if rescuers could not reach them.

A rescue team eventually arrived and evacuated the family. However, as the boat moved through the strong current, it overturned, causing Padme to slip from her mother’s arms and disappear into the waters.

The family said they knew the chances of finding Padme alive were slim, but they continued to hope. They urged anyone who saw a young girl in a blue and pink swimsuit to contact them immediately.

After two days of searching, the family confirmed yesterday that Padme’s body had been found. Rescue teams were working to retrieve her remains. Messages of condolences quickly filled social media as the tragic news spread.

For the latest updates on the flood situation in Songkhla, water levels continue to fall across many areas, allowing rescue teams to reach stranded residents more easily.

However, many people in Area 8 of Hat Yai district still need urgent assistance. Initially, the area was extremely difficult to access due to strong currents and reports of gunfire and threats from some residents in the community.

Officers from the Naval Special Warfare Command (SEAL), the Reconnaissance Battalion (RECON), and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units have now been deployed to stabilise the situation.

As water levels receded, more bodies of flood victims were discovered. ThaiRath reported yesterday that 113 bodies have been found so far, while the Ministry of Public Health’s last confirmed death toll remains at 55.