Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 28, 2025, 11:27 AM
196 1 minute read
Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Articha Yeean Ticha

The body of a four year old girl was found yesterday, November 27, two days after she went missing in floodwaters following a rescue boat accident in Hat Yai district, Songkhla.

The girl, Amidala “Padme” Arayawat, disappeared after falling from a rescue boat on Tuesday night, November 25, near Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai. Her family took to social media to seek urgent help in locating her.

According to their posts, Padme, her brother and her mother were trapped inside their home on Banja Road as floodwaters rose rapidly, almost reaching the second floor.

Her mother initially posted online asking for evacuation support, explaining she had planned to swim to a neighbour’s house with higher ground if rescuers could not reach them.

A rescue team eventually arrived and evacuated the family. However, as the boat moved through the strong current, it overturned, causing Padme to slip from her mother’s arms and disappear into the waters.

Missing girl body found
Photo via Facebook/ Aom Wonder

The family said they knew the chances of finding Padme alive were slim, but they continued to hope. They urged anyone who saw a young girl in a blue and pink swimsuit to contact them immediately.

After two days of searching, the family confirmed yesterday that Padme’s body had been found. Rescue teams were working to retrieve her remains. Messages of condolences quickly filled social media as the tragic news spread.

Related Articles
Floods in Hat Yai
Photo via Facebook/ Amarin TV

For the latest updates on the flood situation in Songkhla, water levels continue to fall across many areas, allowing rescue teams to reach stranded residents more easily.

However, many people in Area 8 of Hat Yai district still need urgent assistance. Initially, the area was extremely difficult to access due to strong currents and reports of gunfire and threats from some residents in the community.

Army helps flood victims in Hat Yai
Photo via Facebook/ Amarin TV

Officers from the Naval Special Warfare Command (SEAL), the Reconnaissance Battalion (RECON), and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units have now been deployed to stabilise the situation.

As water levels receded, more bodies of flood victims were discovered. ThaiRath reported yesterday that 113 bodies have been found so far, while the Ministry of Public Health’s last confirmed death toll remains at 55.

Latest Thailand News
Survival or theft: debate erupts after Hat Yai residents take items from flooded 7-Eleven | Thaiger Thailand News

Survival or theft: debate erupts after Hat Yai residents take items from flooded 7-Eleven

36 minutes ago
808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it&#8217;s as stacked as ever | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it’s as stacked as ever

2 hours ago
Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai

2 hours ago
Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement

3 hours ago
Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies | Thaiger Thailand News

Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies

4 hours ago
5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered | Thaiger Thailand News

5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered

20 hours ago
3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees | Thaiger Koh Samui News

3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees

21 hours ago
2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking

22 hours ago
Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya

22 hours ago
British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child? | Thaiger International Education

British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child?

23 hours ago
Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing

23 hours ago
Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather

24 hours ago
Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods

1 day ago
Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai

1 day ago
Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces

1 day ago
Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78 | Thaiger Hot News

Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78

1 day ago
Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims

1 day ago
Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis

2 days ago
Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo

2 days ago
AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit | Thaiger Events

AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

2 days ago
Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue

2 days ago
Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok

2 days ago
Malaysian man’s affair exposed after being stranded with mistress in Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man’s affair exposed after being stranded with mistress in Hat Yai floods

2 days ago
TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods | Thaiger Thailand News

TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods

2 days ago
17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting

2 days ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 28, 2025, 11:27 AM
196 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.