Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces

Published: November 27, 2025, 10:44 AM
Photo via Facebook/ Weerapong Narongkul

The Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre reported yesterday, November 26, that the death toll from flooding in southern provinces was at 33. Officials expect the situation in each affected province to improve within the next five days.

The centre’s spokesperson, Siripong Angkasakulkiat, said seven southern provinces remain impacted: Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Trang, Satun, Pattani and Yala. According to the Ministry of Public Health, the combined number of fatalities is 33.

Nakhon Si Thammarat recorded nine deaths, Phatthalung four, Songkhla six, Trang two, Pattani five and Yala five. Causes of death included drowning, being swept away by strong currents, electrocution, landslides and falling into floodwater.

Siripong also addressed the spread of misinformation, stressing that earlier reports claiming 80 or 100 deaths at Hat Yai Hospital were false. He said the hospital had 40 bodies in total, with 14 of them being patients who died from medical conditions before the flooding.

He further clarified that the widely shared report of a helicopter crash in Hat Yai was also untrue. Local authorities had explained that an official helicopter had been flying at a low altitude to drop food and survival supplies, causing loud noise that led to confusion.

Government flood emergecncy centre
Photo via ThaiRath

According to Siripong, the Office of the National Water Resources forecasted that flooding in the South should ease within five days, although deep basins and low-lying areas may take longer to fully drain.

Siripong insisted that delays in rescue operations were not due to government mismanagement. He said evacuation warnings had been issued, but some residents chose not to leave.

In a related development, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited Hat Yai district yesterday to assess the situation. He met residents both inside and outside evacuation centres, offering encouragement and listening to their concerns.

Government reports deaths in southern floods
Siripong Angkasakulkiat | Photo via ThaiRath

At the Songkhla University Evacuation Centre, one woman confronted the prime minister directly, saying…

“I’m telling you, it’s bad. There isn’t even one box of rice or survival aid. I asked a rescue team for help, but they said they had to go to an urgent case. I was floating in the floodwater. My case is not urgent enough?”

In the video, Anutin and his team nodded and attempted to calm her before moving on to speak with other flood victims. In a later interview, Anutin said he planned to remain in Songkhla until the situation improves.

