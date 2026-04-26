Thai durian exports to grow, TikTok partnership boosts sales

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s commerce minister has visited Chanthaburi to oversee preparations for a bumper durian season, with output forecast to hit 2.071 million tonnes this year, a 33% increase on last year. The government is targeting exports of at least 1 million tonnes, aiming to generate over 140 billion baht in revenue.

Commerce Minister Supachai Suthumpan toured Sompong Orchard in Khao Khitchakut district on April 25 to assess quality management systems firsthand. Joining the visit were Chanthaburi Governor Monsit Paisanthanawat, local MPs, and Chanida Khlai Phan, director of public policy at TikTok Thailand.

The group observed model farmer Sompong Kleebmali demonstrate standard durian harvesting techniques and inspected processed products under the “Q-Chan” brand, which oversees quality control across the entire production chain.

The eastern region is expected to produce around 0.998 million tonnes, roughly 48% of the national total, with the peak falling in May.

Supachai noted the scale of this year’s harvest demands comprehensive management. Currently, around 70% of Thai durians are exported while 30% are consumed domestically. The Ministry of Commerce aims to raise domestic consumption to ease pressure from rising supply and keep prices stable. Through the Department of Internal Trade, the ministry is targeting domestic distribution of no less than 450,000 tonnes via central markets, modern trade, Thailand Post, and online channels.

Pushing exports and expanding global markets

During the visit, Supachai witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Department of Internal Trade and TikTok Technologies Ltd. to promote Thai fruit sales through TikTok Shop and live commerce, backed by a promotional budget of over 6.5 million baht in coupons and subsidised shipping fees.

Chanida said agricultural products on TikTok Shop have grown 15 to 20%, with over 1.8 million creators adding items to their baskets. The partnership follows a three-phase strategy, Start, Skill, and Scale, to support farmers from their first sales through to broader expansion, while strengthening the “Thailand: The Land of Tropical Fruits” brand through digital content.

A frontline team from the Department of International Trade Promotion has also been dispatched to China to facilitate exports.

“Last year, Thai durians generated over 140 billion baht in export revenue. With increased production this year, we plan to boost sales further to increase farmer income in Chanthaburi, the eastern region, and the south,” Supachai said.

Processing and adding value to manage surplus

She added that processing, particularly frozen durian production, cold storage, and high-value products, would be critical to managing any surplus.

“If production exceeds export capacity, it might affect prices. Processing adds value, extends product life, and distributes income year-round,” Supachai said.

Quality first for long-term market confidence

The minister also raised concerns about the harvesting of immature durians, which she said risks damaging Thailand’s global image. Durians must meet a maturity or starch level of at least 32% to qualify for export.

“If we maintain quality, prices will remain stable, and the market will have long-term confidence,” she said.

Grade AB durians are currently priced at around 135 to 140 baht per kilogramme, though prices may come under pressure once southern production enters the market. The Ministry of Commerce continues to build the national brand using online channels and digital content to promote the quality of Thai durians to global consumers, reported KhaoSod.

New to durian? Everything you need to know is in our Thailand durian guide.