Headman dragged man from home, torture him for hours

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: April 27, 2026, 10:53 AM
150 1 minute read
Headman dragged man from home, torture him for hours | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Komchadluek

A family in Phatthalung has filed a police complaint against a subdistrict headman after he allegedly dragged a young man from his home, handcuffed him to a mango tree, and subjected him to more than four hours of torture, claiming the man had stolen beetles from villagers.

The mother, 49 year old Somson, brought her 28 year old son, Suthep, to Si Nakharin Police Station at 10.30am on April 26 to file a formal complaint against the village headman.

She told officers that the headman had entered the family home while Suthep was asleep, restrained him in handcuffs, tied him to a mango tree in front of the house, and struck him twice across the face, leaving visible bruising around the eyes.

The headman then shook four red ant nests over Suthep’s head and left him restrained for more than four hours. Somson said she knelt and pleaded with the headman repeatedly during the ordeal, but he refused to stop. The family eventually drove to Si Nakharin Police Station to request that officers come and remove the handcuffs.

Somson told police the headman had acted excessively and outside the law, saying that if her son had done something wrong, the correct course of action was to report it to police and let the law handle it.

She acknowledged her son has a “difficult character” but said vigilante punishment was unacceptable, and confirmed she intends to pursue the case fully.

Earlier on the same morning, the headman arrived at the family home alongside district administration officials from Si Nakharin district and asked Somson to settle the matter privately, offering compensation in exchange for dropping the complaint. She refused.

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The headman had alleged that Suthep had broken into a property and stolen beetles kept by locals. The case remains under investigation.

Headman dragged man from home, torture him for hours | News by Thaiger
Photo via Komchadluek

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: April 27, 2026, 10:53 AM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.