Kyrgyz suspects wanted by Interpol arrested at Phuket hotel

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 26, 2026, 2:45 PM
50 1 minute read
Kyrgyz suspects wanted by Interpol arrested at Phuket hotel | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

Two Kyrgyz suspects wanted under Interpol Red Notices over a kidnapping and murder case in their home country were arrested yesterday, April 25, at a hotel in Phuket after fleeing to Thailand.

The 26 year old men, Aiat and Adilet, were wanted under Interpol Red Notices on charges of kidnapping, illegal detention, assault causing death, and murder.

Both men were detained by the Crime Suppression Division and Phuket Immigration at a hotel in Patong, Kathu, Phuket.

Police arrested two Kyrgyz suspects at a Phuket hotel after Interpol Red Notices linked them to a murder case in Kyrgyzstan.
Photo via Matichon

The case stems from April 11, when the pair allegedly kidnapped a man identified as Jiang in Kyrgyzstan. Police said his body was later found in a valley in the Archa forest, Alamudun district, Chuy province.

After the incident, the suspects allegedly fled and hid in Thailand. Kyrgyzstan later coordinated with Interpol to seek Red Notices for both men as key wanted suspects.

The information was then passed to the Crime Suppression Division’s subdivision 5, which began tracking the pair. Officers later found that both suspects had rented a hotel room in Phuket.

A joint team from the Crime Suppression Division and Phuket Immigration then moved in and arrested them at the Patong hotel.

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Police arrested two Kyrgyz suspects at a Phuket hotel after Interpol Red Notices linked them to a murder case in Kyrgyzstan.
Photo via Khaosod

During questioning, both suspects denied all allegations. Thai police are now proceeding under immigration law by revoking their permission to stay in Thailand.

Matichon reported that the pair are expected to be deported to Kyrgyzstan to face legal proceedings.

In a separate case, police arrested a Kazakh fraud suspect wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for his alleged involvement in a large-scale fraud operation in his home country and went into hiding in Phuket.

The arrest drew mixed reactions online. While many netizens praised Thai authorities for the successful operation, others questioned how a suspect wanted by Interpol was able to enter and remain in Thailand in the first place.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 26, 2026, 2:45 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.