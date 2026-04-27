Suspect in murder of Thai woman in London appears in UK court after two years of investigations

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 27, 2026, 11:40 AM
221 1 minute read
Suspect in murder of Thai woman in London appears in UK court after two years of investigations | Thaiger
Photo via MET Police

A suspect in the murder of a Thai woman in London was extradited from Dubai to the UK after more than two years of investigation, with court proceedings now underway.

The 27 year old Thai national, Kamonnan “Angela” Thiamphanit, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a luxury residence near Hyde Park, London, on April 8, 2024.

According to the BBC, Kamonnan had lived in the UK for around nine years. She initially moved there for university studies before working in property management.

The case initially drew widespread attention due to police inaction, as a friend told media that concerns about Kamonnan’s safety had been raised before her body was discovered. Police initially classified her as a missing person at a moderate risk level, which reportedly delayed the response to the case.

Thai woman murdered in London in 2024
Photo by Rex via The Sun

On April 16, 2024, the Daily Mail reported that the Metropolitan Police had identified a main suspect who had already left the country. The suspect’s identity was not disclosed at that time.

Following international cooperation, the suspect, 18 year old Enzo Bettamino, was extradited from Dubai to the UK on Friday, April 24.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the following day, April 25, facing a murder charge. BBC reported that he is scheduled to be transferred to the Old Bailey Central Criminal Court on April 28.

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During the hearing, Bettamino confirmed only his name and date of birth and did not comment on the allegations.

Update on murder of Thai woman in London
Photo by Rex via The Sun

In a separate case, a 45 year old Thai woman, Thatsanee Saelee, was reported missing in Laos after travelling with her ex-husband, a Thai-born American man identified as George.

He reportedly returned to Thailand alone on December 31 before travelling back to the United States. Thatsanee’s son expressed suspicion due to the man’s past behaviour, while he denied any involvement and said they travelled separately in Laos.

The family said they feared Thatsanee may no longer be alive. Reports from Thai-based news Facebook pages claimed the man took a rental car to a car wash in Laos before leaving, raising further questions. The case remains unresolved.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 27, 2026, 11:40 AM
221 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.