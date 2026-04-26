Woman rescued after motorcycle plunges into Nonthaburi pit

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 26, 2026, 4:45 PM
121 1 minute read
Woman rescued after motorcycle plunges into Nonthaburi pit | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

Two people were injured after their motorcycle fell into a construction pit on Prachachuen Road in Mueang district, Nonthaburi, late last night, April 25.

Police from Rattanathibet Police Station were alerted at 11pm and arrived with Por Teck Tung rescue volunteers in Bang Khen subdistrict.

The crash happened on the inbound side of the four-lane road heading towards Phong Phet intersection.

A motorcycle plunged into a construction pit in Nonthaburi, injuring two people before rescuers pulled an unconscious woman from below.
Photo via Amarin TV

Workers had opened a pit measuring about two metres wide, four metres long, and five metres deep to install underground water pipes. The left lane had been blocked by a truck, with cones directing traffic into the right lane.

CCTV footage showed the motorcycle approaching at speed at around 10.37pm before falling into the pit.

The rider, 50 year old Manop, managed to climb out and call for help. He told police he was taking 49 year old Ratchasunee, who remained unconscious in the water below with a head injury, to a condominium and did not see the pit.

A motorcycle plunged into a construction pit in Nonthaburi, injuring two people before rescuers pulled an unconscious woman from below.
Photo via Amarin TV

Rescue workers used rope equipment to descend into the pit and bring her up before taking her to hospital. The black-red Honda motorcycle was also recovered from the pit.

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A witness, 18 year old Danai, said he was sitting near the edge of the pit when the motorcycle fell in. He initially saw only Manop, but on checking again noticed Ratchasunee unconscious in the water. He then went down into the pit and held her above the water until rescue workers arrived.

A motorcycle plunged into a construction pit in Nonthaburi, injuring two people before rescuers pulled an unconscious woman from below.
Photo via Amarin TV

Amarin TV reported that police are preparing to question the site supervisor to determine whether proper warning signs and lighting were in place. Both injured people will be questioned after receiving treatment.

In similar news, two people were rescued after their motorbike crashed into a ravine on the road to Tri Trang Beach, south of Patong, Phuket. Rescue workers found the pair conscious and able to speak, despite the dark conditions and difficult access to the ravine.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 26, 2026, 4:45 PM
121 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.