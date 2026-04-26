Foreign tourist pours snacks and milk over herself in 7-Eleven store

A foreign woman was slammed by Thai netizens after posting a video of herself pouring milk and snacks over her head inside a 7-Eleven in Thailand, with the clip going viral yesterday, April 25.

The foreign tourist appeared to be filming content about 7-Eleven stores, TravelNews reported, saying Thailand’s branches had a wide range of food and that she wanted similar stores in Kazakhstan.

In the clip, she is seen picking up snacks from a shelf, opening them, and pouring them on herself and the floor.

She then took two bottles of fresh milk and poured them over herself while joking to viewers about trying a “delicious cocktail.”

The milk spilt across the shop floor and splashed onto nearby products on the shelves, creating extra work for store staff.

After the video was shared, many Thai netizens criticised her behaviour, with comments saying “I feel embarrassed even when I drop one snack,” “How is that free visa going?” and “What does she want?”

Some users questioned whether she cleaned up afterwards. However, most comments said the issue was not just cleanliness, but also manners and respect for a shared public space.

DailyNews reported that the foreign woman deleted the original video after the backlash, but copies had already been saved and reposted, allowing the clip to continue spreading online.

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In similar news, an intoxicated Belgian tourist poured soda water over his head in front of the cashier and smashed up a 7-Eleven in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung district. According to staff, he destroyed at least 10 wine bottles, leaving the aisle covered with broken glass and spilled alcohol.