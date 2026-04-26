Foreign tourist pours snacks and milk over herself in 7-Eleven store

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 26, 2026, 12:01 PM
50 1 minute read
Foreign tourist pours snacks and milk over herself in 7-Eleven store | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from TravelNews

A foreign woman was slammed by Thai netizens after posting a video of herself pouring milk and snacks over her head inside a 7-Eleven in Thailand, with the clip going viral yesterday, April 25.

The foreign tourist appeared to be filming content about 7-Eleven stores, TravelNews reported, saying Thailand’s branches had a wide range of food and that she wanted similar stores in Kazakhstan.

In the clip, she is seen picking up snacks from a shelf, opening them, and pouring them on herself and the floor.

She then took two bottles of fresh milk and poured them over herself while joking to viewers about trying a “delicious cocktail.”

A foreign tourist filmed herself pouring milk over herself in a Thai convenience store, angering Thai netizens after the clip spread.
Photo via TravelNews

The milk spilt across the shop floor and splashed onto nearby products on the shelves, creating extra work for store staff.

After the video was shared, many Thai netizens criticised her behaviour, with comments saying “I feel embarrassed even when I drop one snack,” “How is that free visa going?” and “What does she want?”

Some users questioned whether she cleaned up afterwards. However, most comments said the issue was not just cleanliness, but also manners and respect for a shared public space.

Related Articles

DailyNews reported that the foreign woman deleted the original video after the backlash, but copies had already been saved and reposted, allowing the clip to continue spreading online.


In similar news, an intoxicated Belgian tourist poured soda water over his head in front of the cashier and smashed up a 7-Eleven in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung district. According to staff, he destroyed at least 10 wine bottles, leaving the aisle covered with broken glass and spilled alcohol.

Latest Thailand News
Foreign tourist pours snacks and milk over herself in 7-Eleven store | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign tourist pours snacks and milk over herself in 7-Eleven store

19 minutes ago
Chinese driver ploughs BMW into KFC restaurant, 12 hurt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese driver ploughs BMW into KFC restaurant, 12 hurt

1 hour ago
Foreign woman falls from Ekkamai condo, note found on bed | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign woman falls from Ekkamai condo, note found on bed

1 hour ago
Woman seeks payout after man enters Udon Thani gym bathroom | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Woman seeks payout after man enters Udon Thani gym bathroom

3 hours ago
Nakhon Phanom officials seize 500kg of &#8216;Golden Flying Horse&#8217; crystal meth | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Phanom officials seize 500kg of ‘Golden Flying Horse’ crystal meth

3 hours ago
Pattaya police save Russian woman from townhouse blaze | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police save Russian woman from townhouse blaze

21 hours ago
US-Iran conflict forces Thai airlines to slash capacity | Thaiger Business News

US-Iran conflict forces Thai airlines to slash capacity

23 hours ago
Udon Thani storm kills frog hunter, destroys 40 homes | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani storm kills frog hunter, destroys 40 homes

24 hours ago
EC lines up 11 witnesses for Constitutional Court over QR ballot case | Thaiger Thailand News

EC lines up 11 witnesses for Constitutional Court over QR ballot case

1 day ago
Thai-Cambodia border stays shut amid ceasefire non-compliance | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodia border stays shut amid ceasefire non-compliance

1 day ago
Foreign men caught on CCTV footage stealing guitar in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign men caught on CCTV footage stealing guitar in Phuket

2 days ago
Low-hanging cable leaves Pattaya rescue worker with neck wound | Thaiger Pattaya News

Low-hanging cable leaves Pattaya rescue worker with neck wound

2 days ago
SRT shortens train booking period to 90 days to reduce unused seats | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT shortens train booking period to 90 days to reduce unused seats

2 days ago
Schoolgirl jumps from moving motorcycle in Bangkok after Bolt rider refuses to stop | Thaiger Bangkok News

Schoolgirl jumps from moving motorcycle in Bangkok after Bolt rider refuses to stop

2 days ago
Chinese man found dead in Jomtien condo pool | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chinese man found dead in Jomtien condo pool

2 days ago
No GHB found in Thai woman who claimed Songkran water gun was spiked | Thaiger Bangkok News

No GHB found in Thai woman who claimed Songkran water gun was spiked

2 days ago
Bang Kwang Prison escapee alleges corruption, phone access for inmates in leaked recording | Thaiger Thailand News

Bang Kwang Prison escapee alleges corruption, phone access for inmates in leaked recording

2 days ago
Information from over 300,000 accounts leaked as Engineers Council system hacked | Thaiger Thailand News

Information from over 300,000 accounts leaked as Engineers Council system hacked

2 days ago
Israeli woman allegedly uses nominee company for OnlyFans sales | Thaiger Krabi News

Israeli woman allegedly uses nominee company for OnlyFans sales

2 days ago
30,000 baht reward offered in search for missing Ayutthaya abbot, last seen in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

30,000 baht reward offered in search for missing Ayutthaya abbot, last seen in Tak

2 days ago
Redmi K90 Max has been launched in China and it wants to be the gaming phone nobody else will build | Thaiger Technology News

Redmi K90 Max has been launched in China and it wants to be the gaming phone nobody else will build

3 days ago
Thai woman forced to pay 100,000 baht to retrieve her dog from caretaker | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman forced to pay 100,000 baht to retrieve her dog from caretaker

3 days ago
TikTok video of 150 baht coconut in Phuket divides Thai internet | Thaiger Phuket News

TikTok video of 150 baht coconut in Phuket divides Thai internet

3 days ago
OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort welcomes guests into the &#8216;Soul of Rest&#8217; with sustainable, locally inspired design concept | Thaiger Thailand Travel

OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort welcomes guests into the ‘Soul of Rest’ with sustainable, locally inspired design concept

3 days ago
Thailand launches online map to track cannabis shops nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches online map to track cannabis shops nationwide

3 days ago
Hot NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 26, 2026, 12:01 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.