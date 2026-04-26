Chinese driver ploughs BMW into KFC restaurant, 12 hurt

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A BMW sedan crashed through the glass entrance of a KFC restaurant inside a Bangchak petrol station on Soi Sukhumvit 62 on Saturday evening, leaving 12 people injured.

Rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation arrived between 7.50pm and 8.09pm after receiving reports of the crash. The vehicle came to a halt near the counter inside the restaurant, with structural damage estimated at over 70%.

Twelve people were injured in total, six males and six females, comprising five customers, four employees, and two delivery riders. One rider was pinned against a table and had to be freed with rescue tools. All injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

The driver, a 36 year old Chinese national, had entered the petrol station to refuel and was third in line at pump lane five. Officers from Phra Khanong police station said he accelerated to cut in front of other vehicles, possibly because his car’s fuel cap was on the right side, lost control, and veered into the restaurant.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact sequence of events. The driver has been detained for questioning. Some accounts noted symptoms resembling intoxication, though this has not been confirmed and remains under investigation.

The KFC outlet sustained significant damage and was temporarily closed. The incident drew widespread attention on Thai social media, with users questioning how the vehicle ended up inside the shop, reported The Pattaya News.

In another separated incident, a drunk 32 year old Chinese tourist, Wang Yunbin, crashed his black pickup into two parked motorbikes and a car on Pattaya Third Road at 4.30am. He then attempted to flee, hit the damaged car again, vomited twice out the window, and passed out behind the wheel. Officers found him unconscious with the engine still running. Wang was taken to the station for a breathalyser test and faces prosecution. Police are working to locate the owners of the damaged vehicles.