Thailand video news | Thai men risking lives on wires during severe Hat Yai flood, Vietnamese nationals arrested in an illegal and unhygienic ice cream factory

A viral video shows several men balancing on exposed communication cables above waist-deep floodwater in Hat Yai, Songkhla. Residents stranded on second floors said the wires were the only path to safety after record rainfall caused rivers to overflow. The flood has submerged streets, cut power and communications, and forced widespread evacuations. Authorities are working to rescue residents and restore electricity. Emergency teams warn that crossing wires poses a risk of electrocution or collapse. The incident underscores how dangerous improvised escape routes can become during extreme weather.

Police are investigating a Thai man who posed as a wealthy Instagram influencer and allegedly assaulted at least four women in Bangkok. Two victims, aged 19 and 25, said he used luxury-themed posts to build trust before isolating them. One woman was picked up from a club and taken down a dark alley. Another accepted a ride home from Thong Lo and was taken elsewhere. Advocates say more victims are coming forward. Experts warn that online personas can be used to lure and exploit young people, stressing the need for caution when interacting with strangers on social media.

Thai cybercrime officers arrested a 30-year-old man after discovering a Google Maps pin labelled “the office of the leading gambling website in Thailand.” The suspect ran the network “gsa9game,” which had over 20,000 members and monthly transactions exceeding 10 million baht. The hub was based in Chiang Rai. Police seized cash, gold, phones and bankbooks, and issued 22 arrest warrants. The case shows how criminals rely on digital tools — and how those same tools can expose them.

A livestream on a busy Pattaya street escalated into a fight between a South Korean man and a Chinese tourist. The Chinese man jumped into the frame and taunted the streamer, triggering an exchange of gestures and punches. Staff and security eventually intervened. Authorities have temporarily closed two bars linked to the incident for violating filming and conduct rules. The clash raises concerns about livestreaming behaviour and how social media can fuel conflict in tourist hotspots.

Police raided a rented house in Nonthaburi and found it operating as an unlicensed ice-cream factory. Six Vietnamese nationals were producing ice cream without permits, using coconuts, dry ice and modified carts to sell the product. The site also served as their living quarters and was reportedly in use for two years. Officials found unhygienic conditions that could pose health risks. Equipment and ingredients were seized. The suspects said they learned the craft while working at a Bangkok ice-cream shop. Authorities say they will tighten checks on unregulated food operations.