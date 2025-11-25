Viral video shows Thai men risking lives on wires during severe Hat Yai flood

Published: November 25, 2025, 5:47 PM
Photo via Facebook/ Kang Namthip

A Thai woman, trapped by flooding in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, took to Facebook to seek help, sharing videos of her neighbours walking dangerously on communication wires in an attempt to reach safer ground.

The woman posted the first video on her Facebook account, Kang Namthip, today, November 25. In the caption, she wrote…

“Please have mercy on us. Many lives are still waiting for hope to get out of here. The water has reached the second floor. Food and drinking water are running out. Please help. I can’t contact any rescue unit. We are on Phonphichai Road in front of Phutthikaram Temple or Plak Krim Nai Temple.”

The video showed three men walking along the wires, reportedly in search of food or shelter. Electricity in the area had already been cut off for safety.

The woman shared further videos showing herself and her neighbours struggling to survive during the severe flood. She included her mobile number and location in each post, hoping that government officials or rescue teams might see them.

Floods in Hat Yai Songkhla
Photo via Facebook/ Kang Namthip

She also criticised the government and provincial administrative office for poor flood management, claiming that while locals were urged to evacuate, no assistance was provided.

Rising and fast-flowing water has made rescue efforts extremely difficult. Many rescue teams in the area posted on social media, saying numerous victims still urgently need help. However, volunteer resources are insufficient.

In addition, the absence of a central coordination centre left volunteer groups without clear directions, and many areas remain overlooked as most rescuers are not local and lack specific knowledge of the province.

Anutin speaks about floods in Hat Yai Songkhla
Photo via Matichon

Residents criticised the slow government response, but Prime Minister (PM) Anutin Charnvirakul insisted that the government acted promptly, with no delays or obstacles in providing aid. He confirmed that resources and support from both government and private organisations have been deployed to the affected areas.

The PM also announced plans to establish a central operation centre at Government House, similar to the system used during the pandemic.

