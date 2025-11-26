Chaos in Hat Yai floods as reports of helicopter crash spark confusion

A helicopter in a flood rescue mission allegedly crashed near Sikarin Hospital in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, today, November 26. Local police confirmed receiving a report about the accident, while another government agency dismissed the claim as fake news.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 11am today. Local journalists stated that the helicopter went down near the hospital while supporting rescue efforts for residents affected by the severe flooding.

Officials are now entering the area to verify the situation and provide assistance. It remains unclear whether the aircraft belonged to the military, police or another government unit.

Hat Yai Police Station Superintendent, Thammarat Phetnongchum, told PPTV HD that he received information from the Royal Thai Air Force about a helicopter crash, but he did not yet know which unit operated the aircraft.

Thammarat said the crash site was in a heavily flooded zone and that he was coordinating with relevant authorities to determine whether anyone was injured.

However, the official Facebook page of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 (ISOC Region 4) later denied the incident, insisting the report was fake news.

The conflicting information led to confusion online. Many netizens questioned the authorities, while some locals claimed they witnessed the crash from their homes. They said the helicopter caught fire before plunging into deep floodwater.

Social media users called on the government and related agencies to clarify the matter urgently. As of now, details surrounding the alleged crash remain unclear and controversial.

In a related issue, Hat Yai Hospital recently refuted claims that more than 100 patients had died due to a power cut during the flooding. The hospital confirmed that only 14 people had died during the flood period and that the electricity outage had not affected patient care.

According to PPTV HD, the flooding in Hat Yai district continues to worsen. Citywide evacuation orders have been issued, but many residents remain trapped in their homes due to high water levels.

Rescue teams have been racing to assist affected communities for several days. Yesterday, November 25, the Cabinet resolved to declare an Emergency Decree for the entire Songkhla province.