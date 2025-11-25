Instagram ‘hi-so’ conman accused of raping at least 4 women in Bangkok

A Thai man claiming to be a wealthy high-society figure is accused of sexually assaulting at least four women after luring them to isolated areas in Bangkok, according to a report filed with non-profit organisation Saimai Survive on November 24.

Two victims, a 19 year old university student and a 25 year old employee of a private company, sought help from the group and said two more women came forward after they shared their stories online.

Saimai Survive founder, Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, held a press conference where both victims recounted their ordeals.

The victims said the suspect portrayed himself as wealthy, frequently posting photographs on Instagram wearing luxury clothing and accessories.

The student said the incident happened early on November 22 after the suspect saw her social media posts showing she was out with friends in the Ratchayothin area of Bangkok. After persistently messaging her, he convinced her to step outside the venue.

She said he persuaded her to get in his vehicle and then drove her to a secluded spot in Soi Prasert-Manukit 2, where he allegedly raped her. She said he later threatened legal action if she reported the incident.

The victim stated that he choked her, covered her mouth, and pulled her hair. Despite attempting to resist, she was overpowered, and the assault lasted around 40 minutes.

The second victim said she was sexually assaulted on November 21 after meeting the suspect at a nightclub in the Thong Lo area of Bangkok. She accepted his offer to drive her home, but he instead took her into a dark street in Pridi Banomyong.

He attempted to kiss her, but she rejected him. She tried to call friends for help, but he reportedly took her phone before driving to another isolated location and attempted to sexually assault her. She managed to escape when another car arrived nearby, and a woman from that vehicle helped her leave the scene.

The student has filed a complaint with Phahonyothin Police Station, while the second victim said she had not yet filed a report.

Ekkaphop said he has alerted police in the relevant districts to expedite the investigation. Officers have not yet released further updates on the suspect or possible charges.