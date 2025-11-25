Instagram ‘hi-so’ conman accused of raping at least 4 women in Bangkok

Published: November 25, 2025, 5:02 PM
Instagram ‘hi-so’ conman accused of raping at least 4 women in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo via Workpoint News

A Thai man claiming to be a wealthy high-society figure is accused of sexually assaulting at least four women after luring them to isolated areas in Bangkok, according to a report filed with non-profit organisation Saimai Survive on November 24.

Two victims, a 19 year old university student and a 25 year old employee of a private company, sought help from the group and said two more women came forward after they shared their stories online.

Saimai Survive founder, Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, held a press conference where both victims recounted their ordeals.

The victims said the suspect portrayed himself as wealthy, frequently posting photographs on Instagram wearing luxury clothing and accessories.

The student said the incident happened early on November 22 after the suspect saw her social media posts showing she was out with friends in the Ratchayothin area of Bangkok. After persistently messaging her, he convinced her to step outside the venue.

Thai man rapes at least 4 victims
Photo via Workpoint News

She said he persuaded her to get in his vehicle and then drove her to a secluded spot in Soi Prasert-Manukit 2, where he allegedly raped her. She said he later threatened legal action if she reported the incident.

The victim stated that he choked her, covered her mouth, and pulled her hair. Despite attempting to resist, she was overpowered, and the assault lasted around 40 minutes.

The second victim said she was sexually assaulted on November 21 after meeting the suspect at a nightclub in the Thong Lo area of Bangkok. She accepted his offer to drive her home, but he instead took her into a dark street in Pridi Banomyong.

Alleged Hi-So rapes at least four women in Bangkok
Photo via Channel 8

He attempted to kiss her, but she rejected him. She tried to call friends for help, but he reportedly took her phone before driving to another isolated location and attempted to sexually assault her. She managed to escape when another car arrived nearby, and a woman from that vehicle helped her leave the scene.

The student has filed a complaint with Phahonyothin Police Station, while the second victim said she had not yet filed a report.

Ekkaphop said he has alerted police in the relevant districts to expedite the investigation. Officers have not yet released further updates on the suspect or possible charges.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.