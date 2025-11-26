Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand

The Thai government has launched an Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre to ramp up aid efforts and coordinate evacuations in southern Thailand as floodwaters continue to rise.

Yesterday, November 25, Paradorn Prissananantakul, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, officially announced the opening of the Emergency Centre. He was joined by Traisuree Traisaranakul, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, and government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat.

The Emergency Centre has been established at Government House, with Paradorn as Director, Traisuree as Secretary-General, Siripong as spokesperson, and Lt. Gen Wanchana Sawasdee as joint spokesperson.

The centre’s primary mission is to streamline flood relief efforts and respond swiftly to public complaints from the affected southern provinces.

The Nation reported that the Royal Decree on Emergency Administration has been invoked in Songkhla province, placing the Supreme Commander in charge of crisis management.

Citizens in need can report cases via hotline numbers 1784 and 1111, or through online platforms. Cases are divided into two categories for prioritisation:

Red cases : Life-threatening emergencies that require immediate attention

: Life-threatening emergencies that require immediate attention Yellow cases: Residents in two-storey homes without access to food or water

Paradorn confirmed that military personnel are on the ground assisting with evacuations and transporting essential supplies. In areas unreachable by boat, helicopters will be deployed to deliver food and resources.

The Prime Minister has also directed the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to ensure a continuous power supply to hospitals, prioritising patient care.

In cases where local hospitals are overwhelmed, patient relocation will be determined by the Supreme Commander on a case-by-case basis.

The situation down south remains dire. Yesterday, November 25, a woman in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, took to Facebook to share her desperate situation. Trapped by rising floodwaters, she posted videos of residents risking their lives by walking on communication wires in an attempt to reach safety.

In another case, a Hat Yai man, stranded in severe flooding, reportedly fired three gunshots into the air to intimidate rescuers on jet skis, allegedly upset over delayed rescue efforts.

No injuries were reported. A member of the rescue team later told an online community that the man phoned their group after the incident, demanding they evacuate him and his family immediately.