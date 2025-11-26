Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 26, 2025, 11:17 AM
72 1 minute read
Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand | Thaiger
Thailand's Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre | Photo via The Nation

The Thai government has launched an Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre to ramp up aid efforts and coordinate evacuations in southern Thailand as floodwaters continue to rise.

Yesterday, November 25, Paradorn Prissananantakul, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, officially announced the opening of the Emergency Centre. He was joined by Traisuree Traisaranakul, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, and government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat.

The Emergency Centre has been established at Government House, with Paradorn as Director, Traisuree as Secretary-General, Siripong as spokesperson, and Lt. Gen Wanchana Sawasdee as joint spokesperson.

The centre’s primary mission is to streamline flood relief efforts and respond swiftly to public complaints from the affected southern provinces.

Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand | News by Thaiger
Rescue crew move past a submerged car in Songkhla, Nov. 24, 2025 | Image via AP Photo

The Nation reported that the Royal Decree on Emergency Administration has been invoked in Songkhla province, placing the Supreme Commander in charge of crisis management.

Citizens in need can report cases via hotline numbers 1784 and 1111, or through online platforms. Cases are divided into two categories for prioritisation:

  • Red cases: Life-threatening emergencies that require immediate attention
  • Yellow cases: Residents in two-storey homes without access to food or water

Paradorn confirmed that military personnel are on the ground assisting with evacuations and transporting essential supplies. In areas unreachable by boat, helicopters will be deployed to deliver food and resources.

Related Articles

The Prime Minister has also directed the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to ensure a continuous power supply to hospitals, prioritising patient care.

In cases where local hospitals are overwhelmed, patient relocation will be determined by the Supreme Commander on a case-by-case basis.

Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand | News by Thaiger
Flooding in Hat Yai | Photo via Gabriele Gabry/Facebook

The situation down south remains dire. Yesterday, November 25, a woman in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, took to Facebook to share her desperate situation. Trapped by rising floodwaters, she posted videos of residents risking their lives by walking on communication wires in an attempt to reach safety.

In another case, a Hat Yai man, stranded in severe flooding, reportedly fired three gunshots into the air to intimidate rescuers on jet skis, allegedly upset over delayed rescue efforts.

No injuries were reported. A member of the rescue team later told an online community that the man phoned their group after the incident, demanding they evacuate him and his family immediately.

Latest Thailand News
Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand

19 minutes ago
Singaporean family praises Thai hero for helping their father in Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Singaporean family praises Thai hero for helping their father in Hat Yai floods

24 minutes ago
Hat Yai Hospital denies rumour of 100 deaths following power cut in floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai Hospital denies rumour of 100 deaths following power cut in floods

1 hour ago
‘Help me first’: Hat Yai man fires 3 shots to threaten rescuers over delayed rescue | Thaiger Crime News

‘Help me first’: Hat Yai man fires 3 shots to threaten rescuers over delayed rescue

2 hours ago
Viral video shows Thai men risking lives on wires during severe Hat Yai flood | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral video shows Thai men risking lives on wires during severe Hat Yai flood

18 hours ago
Instagram &#8216;hi-so&#8217; conman accused of raping at least 4 women in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Instagram ‘hi-so’ conman accused of raping at least 4 women in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Former Miss Universe owner denies fleeing debt and legal charges | Thaiger Thailand News

Former Miss Universe owner denies fleeing debt and legal charges

19 hours ago
Google Maps location leads police to online gambling network suspect | Thaiger Thailand News

Google Maps location leads police to online gambling network suspect

20 hours ago
Tourists urged to stop rock stacking at natural attractions in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists urged to stop rock stacking at natural attractions in Thailand

21 hours ago
Thailand floods: Thousands stranded in Trang as dam structure fails | Thaiger Hot News

Thailand floods: Thousands stranded in Trang as dam structure fails

22 hours ago
Pattaya tomboy stabs neighbour for spreading false sexual claim | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tomboy stabs neighbour for spreading false sexual claim

22 hours ago
Which countries are exempted from needing a visa to come to Thailand? | Thaiger Visa Information

Which countries are exempted from needing a visa to come to Thailand?

22 hours ago
Brit tourist stunned by 7-Eleven bargains in Thailand (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Brit tourist stunned by 7-Eleven bargains in Thailand (video)

24 hours ago
Livestream causes fight between South Korean and Chinese men in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Livestream causes fight between South Korean and Chinese men in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for selling drugs at Koh Pha Ngan parties | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man arrested for selling drugs at Koh Pha Ngan parties

1 day ago
Thai actress apologises over debt scandal, promises to repay creditors | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actress apologises over debt scandal, promises to repay creditors

1 day ago
Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand

1 day ago
Teen bikers injured in grenade attack near Samut Prakan diner | Thaiger Crime News

Teen bikers injured in grenade attack near Samut Prakan diner

1 day ago
SRT seeks to revoke 83 land deeds in Buriram court case | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT seeks to revoke 83 land deeds in Buriram court case

1 day ago
6 Vietnamese nationals arrested in illegal and unhygienic ice cream factory | Thaiger Thailand News

6 Vietnamese nationals arrested in illegal and unhygienic ice cream factory

1 day ago
Vietjet Thailand lands first Boeing 737 to boost Asia routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Vietjet Thailand lands first Boeing 737 to boost Asia routes

1 day ago
American man dies from severe arm cut in Krabi resort | Thaiger Thailand News

American man dies from severe arm cut in Krabi resort

1 day ago
Phuket’s residential market accelerates as US$14 billion pipeline signals new era of global investment | Thaiger Property News

Phuket’s residential market accelerates as US$14 billion pipeline signals new era of global investment

1 day ago
Phuket drug suspect escapes in cuffs during police transfer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug suspect escapes in cuffs during police transfer

1 day ago
Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 26, 2025, 11:17 AM
72 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.