Thailand video news | Naked foreigner disrupts traffic at Pattaya intersection, Expats slammed for reckless road stunt in Phuket

In Thailand Video News, Alex and Jay cover the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. This episode features a string of incidents involving foreigners misbehaving in Phuket, Pattaya, and Bangkok, a deadly tropical storm battering the Philippines, and, later on, highlights from a major Formula 1 STEM racing event that recently concluded at a Bangkok hotel.

A foreign man unclothed stood at a busy intersection in South Pattaya, visibly incoherent and allegedly under the influence, according to local police. He reportedly pounded on passing vehicles and chanted toward the sun, leaving drivers and tourists stunned. Officers arrived and found him non-responsive to questioning, prompting them to take him into custody and send him to hospital for evaluation. The incident raised concerns about the difficulties that authorities face in managing erratic behaviour in tourist-heavy zones. Local observers noted the bizarre nature of the event and questioned underlying causes.

In a viral video from Phuket, a foreign man parked his motorcycle on a traffic island at a red light and recorded himself doing six push-ups in the middle of a road, much to the anger of Thai netizens. The clip sparked online criticism that the man showed little regard for traffic laws or public safety. Under Thai law, his actions may violate both the Land Transport Act (Section 55(8)) and the Criminal Law (Section 385) for obstructing traffic and endangering others. This isn’t the first time a foreign content-creator’s stunt has drawn legal attention in Thailand.

Off the coast of Koh Hey in Nam Bor Bay, Phuket, a foreign man and his son are reported to have anchored their catamaran at a designated public mooring buoy—then claimed the buoy as their own and threatened other boat drivers with a knife if they tried to tie up. The buoy in question had been installed by the Phuket Marine Office to protect coral and organise boat traffic. A local operator filmed the confrontation and is calling on authorities to intervene before violence escalates. No formal response from the relevant departments had been reported at the time of the story.

Three Indian men were arrested in Pattaya after assaulting a fellow Indian at a restaurant on October 17, reportedly out of jealousy over a female colleague. The victim suffered a deep head wound requiring seven stitches. Police located the three suspects at a rented room in Soi Kor Phai and one other remains at large. The arrested men face charges of assault causing bodily harm, punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. This incident is part of a series of violent disputes involving foreign nationals in the Pattaya area.

Authorities raided a nightclub in Bangkok’s Ratchaprarop area around 5 am on October 18, following complaints of extended opening hours and drug dealing. During the operation, a Nigerian man was arrested for possession of 12 grams of cocaine and suspected involvement in supplying drugs; his Thai wife remains at large. A total of 127 patrons were tested, and 22 (11 Thais, 11 foreigners) came up positive for illicit substances. Investigators also found bags of crystal meth and a car seized as evidence. The club’s manager faces charges for operating without permission and facilitating a drug hub in the nightlife district.

Tropical Storm Fengshen swept the central Philippines, leading to heavy rains, flooding, and unfortunately the death of a weather tracker who was reportedly caught in the extreme conditions. The storm caused widespread power outages, transportation disruptions and homes being submerged in floodwaters. Authorities issued alerts for landslides in high-risk areas, especially in mountainous terrain. Residents were urged to evacuate from low-lying zones as waterways surged and riverbanks breached. Emergency services remain on high alert as clean-up and rescue operations begin in the storm’s aftermath.

In Pattaya, a Chinese man aged 35-40 caused a roadside disturbance at about 1:30 a.m. outside a shopping mall, during which he stabbed a Pattaya City Law Enforcement officer in the hand using a pen taken from the officer’s shirt pocket. The suspect was agitated and reportedly heavily intoxicated, refused to cooperate, and carried no identification. While the injury was minor, the act is punishable under Section 138 of the Criminal Law (attacking an officer on duty), which can lead to up to one year in prison and/or a fine of 20,000 baht. Authorities took the man into custody and are investigating the root of his behaviour.

The national finals of the Formula 1 in Schools 2025 Thailand Finals—a STEM competition where student teams design, manufacture and race miniature F1-style cars—concluded at the Grand Richmond Stylish Convention Hotel in Bangkok. Participants from across the country showcased their skills in aerodynamics, team collaboration and digital manufacturing. The event promotes education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through hands-on competition. Organisers highlighted the growing interest among schools in Thailand and emphasised the value of applying engineering concepts in creative, competitive settings. The ceremony recognised not only winners, but also teams exhibiting strong innovation and business presentation.