3 Indian men arrested for jealous attack on fellow countryman in Pattaya

Victim suffers serious head injury requiring seven stitches after assault

October 20, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวชลบุรีวันนี้

Police arrested three Indian men at a rented room in Pattaya on Saturday, October 18, following a gang attack on a fellow countryman over jealousy. Another suspect remains at large.

The victim, Narendra Tamta, filed a complaint with the Chon Buri Provincial Immigration Bureau on October 17 after suffering a serious head injury during the assault by four suspects. The attack occurred at a restaurant where one of the suspects’ girlfriends also worked.

Three of the four attackers have been identified as 30 year old Ran Manohar Sarma, 34 year old Angkil, and 21 year old Angkul.

According to Tamta, Sarma became jealous after mistakenly believing that Tamta had flirted with his girlfriend, who was his colleague. Sarma then allegedly enlisted the other two attackers to assault Tamta. The suspects fled the restaurant after the attack, leaving Tamta with a head wound that required seven stitches.

Indian men arrested for gang attack over jealousy
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวชลบุรีวันนี้

The case was transferred to Mueang Pattaya Police Station, where officers successfully located three of the suspects at a rented room in Soi Kor Phai in southern Pattaya. However, the fourth suspect was not present.

The three men now face up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both for assault causing bodily harm.

This incident is the latest in a series of conflicts involving Indian nationals in Pattaya. Three weeks ago, another Indian man accused a nightclub manager of attempting to steal his gold necklace and attacking him.

