3 Indian men arrested for jealous attack on fellow countryman in Pattaya

Police arrested three Indian men at a rented room in Pattaya on Saturday, October 18, following a gang attack on a fellow countryman over jealousy. Another suspect remains at large.

The victim, Narendra Tamta, filed a complaint with the Chon Buri Provincial Immigration Bureau on October 17 after suffering a serious head injury during the assault by four suspects. The attack occurred at a restaurant where one of the suspects’ girlfriends also worked.

Three of the four attackers have been identified as 30 year old Ran Manohar Sarma, 34 year old Angkil, and 21 year old Angkul.

According to Tamta, Sarma became jealous after mistakenly believing that Tamta had flirted with his girlfriend, who was his colleague. Sarma then allegedly enlisted the other two attackers to assault Tamta. The suspects fled the restaurant after the attack, leaving Tamta with a head wound that required seven stitches.

The case was transferred to Mueang Pattaya Police Station, where officers successfully located three of the suspects at a rented room in Soi Kor Phai in southern Pattaya. However, the fourth suspect was not present.

The three men now face up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both for assault causing bodily harm.

This incident is the latest in a series of conflicts involving Indian nationals in Pattaya. Three weeks ago, another Indian man accused a nightclub manager of attempting to steal his gold necklace and attacking him.

The victim, a VIP customer of the nightclub, explained that the manager made a request to try on his gold necklace but refused to return it. When the victim asked for its return, the manager allegedly insisted that he settle his bill first, leading to a heated argument.

The manager then reportedly ordered his two bodyguards to attack the man. No further details regarding arrests in that case have been reported.