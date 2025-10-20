Nigerian man arrested for drug dealing in Bangkok nightclub raid

Police raided a nightclub in the Ratchaprarop area of Bangkok early on Saturday, October 18, and arrested a Nigerian man on charges of drug dealing. Twenty-two partygoers later tested positive for drugs.

At around 5am, officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and the Insee 19-69 unit inspected the entertainment venue in the Ratchathewi district. The operation followed complaints that the club operated beyond legal hours and was a site for drug distribution.

According to the ONCB, complaints were made via the 1386 hotline, reporting that the nightclub stayed open until 7am daily. DJs hosted late-night parties while foreign mafia groups allegedly sold crystal meth and cocaine to both Thai and foreign customers.

After more than two months of investigation, officers discovered that a Nigerian man and his Thai wife were allegedly supplying cocaine and crystal meth to tourists inside the club. Investigators gathered sufficient evidence and later obtained arrest warrants for the couple from the court.

During the raid, officials found a large number of Thai and foreign tourists. Drug tests were conducted on 127 people, with 22 testing positive, 11 Thais and 11 foreigners.

The Nigerian suspect was arrested at the scene with 12 grammes of cocaine in his possession. Two Thai employees were also arrested after being found with two bags of crystal meth (about 2 grammes) and one bag of cocaine.

Following the report, the Nigerian man’s Thai wife was not present at the scene, and the police have not yet provided any further information regarding their efforts to track her down.

A thorough search of the premises led to the discovery of more cocaine, two used bags of crystal meth, and numerous laughing gas balloons. A black Suzuki Swift car was also seized for further investigation.

Those who tested positive were sent for rehabilitation, while the Nigerian suspect and his employees were charged with possession of Category 1 and 2 narcotics with intent to sell.

The club’s manager was charged with operating an entertainment business without permission, exceeding legal opening hours, and allowing the venue to become a hub for illegal activities. The report did not mention the owner of the establishment.