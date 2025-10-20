Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road

Foreigner caught performing push-ups on public road and recording video of it

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin25 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, October 20, 2025
50 1 minute read
Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @abudawut

Thai netizens questioned a foreign driver’s awareness of Thai traffic laws after a man was caught on a viral TikTok video performing push-ups in the middle of a Phuket road.

The Thai TikToker shared the video on his account, @abudawut, yesterday, October 19, with a caption reading, “Everybody is crazy. A thousand strange things are possible in Phuket.”

In the video, the foreign man was seen parking his black motorcycle on a traffic island, placing a camera in front of the vehicle, and performing push-ups. He completed six push-ups before finishing his recording.

The man carried out his video during a red traffic light. Thai netizens, however, considered his actions dangerous and inappropriate and others found the stunt amusing and expressed interest in seeing the final version of his video.

Foreign video creator on Phuket road
Photo via TikTok/ @abudawut

Netizens commented…

“If he uses this video to say something wrong about Phuket, that will be a problem.”

“Phuket only!”

Related Articles

“A lot of strange things happen in Phuket.”

“For what?”

“Is he trying to say that red lights in Phuket are so wrong that it justifies push-ups?”

Foreign man slammed for dangerous video on public road in Thailand
Photo via TikTok/ @abudawut

According to the Land Transport Act, the foreign man’s actions may violate Section 55(8) by obstructing traffic, which carries a fine of up to 500 baht.

His actions may also breach Section 385 of the Criminal Law by obstructing a public road in a way that could affect the safety or convenience of others. This offence can result in a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

This is not the first time a foreign video content creator sparked outrage in Phuket. In September, a Russian national created adult content by engaging in sexual activity with a Thai woman on a moving pickup truck. He was later arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok while attempting to flee the country.

@

♬ –

 

Latest Thailand News
Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road

25 seconds ago
Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road

35 minutes ago
Foreign man allegedly takes over public mooring and threatens boat drivers with knife | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man allegedly takes over public mooring and threatens boat drivers with knife

2 hours ago
Danish boxer stopped from jumping off Phuket building | Thaiger Phuket News

Danish boxer stopped from jumping off Phuket building

2 hours ago
Nigerian man arrested for drug dealing in Bangkok nightclub raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nigerian man arrested for drug dealing in Bangkok nightclub raid

3 hours ago
3 Indian men arrested for jealous attack on fellow countryman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Indian men arrested for jealous attack on fellow countryman in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage

6 hours ago
Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend

7 hours ago
Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer | Thaiger Thailand News

Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer

7 hours ago
Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya

1 day ago
Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess

1 day ago
Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025

1 day ago
Homeless couple&#8217;s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern | Thaiger Pattaya News

Homeless couple’s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern

1 day ago
Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border | Thaiger Thailand News

Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border

1 day ago
Phuket pushes for stricter cannabis rules to protect tourism image | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket pushes for stricter cannabis rules to protect tourism image

1 day ago
Tragic delay: blocked ambulance leads to patient&#8217;s death in Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic delay: blocked ambulance leads to patient’s death in Krabi

1 day ago
Boy with ADHD taken to police after toy gun incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Boy with ADHD taken to police after toy gun incident

1 day ago
Monk killed in pet dispute at Nakhon Pathom temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk killed in pet dispute at Nakhon Pathom temple

1 day ago
Taiwanese trio busted at Bangkok airport with rare wildlife | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taiwanese trio busted at Bangkok airport with rare wildlife

2 days ago
Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences

2 days ago
Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue | Thaiger South Thailand News

Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue

2 days ago
Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs

2 days ago
Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens | Thaiger Phuket News

Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens

2 days ago
9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia

2 days ago
Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin25 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, October 20, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.