Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road

Thai netizens questioned a foreign driver’s awareness of Thai traffic laws after a man was caught on a viral TikTok video performing push-ups in the middle of a Phuket road.

The Thai TikToker shared the video on his account, @abudawut, yesterday, October 19, with a caption reading, “Everybody is crazy. A thousand strange things are possible in Phuket.”

In the video, the foreign man was seen parking his black motorcycle on a traffic island, placing a camera in front of the vehicle, and performing push-ups. He completed six push-ups before finishing his recording.

The man carried out his video during a red traffic light. Thai netizens, however, considered his actions dangerous and inappropriate and others found the stunt amusing and expressed interest in seeing the final version of his video.

“If he uses this video to say something wrong about Phuket, that will be a problem.”

“Phuket only!”

“A lot of strange things happen in Phuket.”

“For what?”

“Is he trying to say that red lights in Phuket are so wrong that it justifies push-ups?”

According to the Land Transport Act, the foreign man’s actions may violate Section 55(8) by obstructing traffic, which carries a fine of up to 500 baht.

His actions may also breach Section 385 of the Criminal Law by obstructing a public road in a way that could affect the safety or convenience of others. This offence can result in a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

This is not the first time a foreign video content creator sparked outrage in Phuket. In September, a Russian national created adult content by engaging in sexual activity with a Thai woman on a moving pickup truck. He was later arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok while attempting to flee the country.