Formula 1 in schools? STEM Racing concludes the 2025 national finals at Grand Richmond Stylish Convention Hotel

The 2025 STEM Racing Thailand National Finals concluded with resounding success at the Grand Richmond Stylish Convention Hotel, marking another milestone in Thailand’s growing leadership in STEM education and motorsport innovation.

The opening ceremony of the three-day competition was presided over by Chitrlada Chanyaem, Director of the Bureau of International Cooperation, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, who remarked in her keynote address:

“The Ministry of Education shares the same vision as the STEM Racing programme. It is more than a race; it serves as a dynamic platform that empowers our youth with essential 21st-century skills, preparing every student in Thailand for a rapidly changing world.

“By offering learning opportunities that bridge knowledge with real-world application, creativity with technology, and education with future readiness, we are equipping our young people to confidently pursue any career path they aspire to.”

(Left) Laksawan Wongworrakan, President of Richmond Hospitality Group & (Right) Chitrlada Chanyaem, Director of the Bureau of International Cooperation, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education

This year’s event brought together 24 teams from across Thailand, as well as international participants from Malaysia and Japan, showcasing an impressive display of creativity, teamwork, and engineering excellence among young innovators aged 9 to 19.

The competition was also graced by the presence of Andrew Denford, Founder and CEO of STEM Racing and the F1 in Schools program based in the UK, who commended Thailand’s exceptional progress and the quality of the event:

“Great to see you and congrats on a great event! I think you will get lots of exposure and will be able to build it up to a high level now.”

Organised by STEM Racing Thailand under the leadership of Bobby Ortiz, In-Country Coordinator, the National Finals aimed to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators through the excitement of racing and hands-on STEM challenges. The event highlighted Thailand’s strong commitment to making STEM education accessible and exciting for all students.

The competition featured student-designed miniature race cars engineered to strict technical standards, tested for speed and precision, and supported by comprehensive enterprise and marketing portfolios. Beyond the trophies, the National Finals served as a platform for teamwork, problem-solving, and innovation – skills essential for the future workforce.

Winners of the STEM Racing Thailand National Finals 2025

Entry Class

Overall Champion – Aspira Elemental

Members: Jacques Dantes, Patrick Chayapat Rithakananone, Zhaoting Luo

Overall 2nd Place – Lightning Pedal

Members: Thasthorn Juangroongruangkit, Pakin Luechar

Overall 3rd Place – Fire Phoenix

Members: Tajsiri Sirijijant, Pran Toatong, Woranittha Meksawan, Worapreeya Meksawan

Development Class

Overall Champion – Carbonox

Members: Papin Eumthurapot, Nondtawat Nattakarnkanok, Chittipat Rattanasuwansiri

Overall 2nd Place – Firebolt Racing

Members: Pawat Leerasetthakorn, Theerayut Srisuphan, Jirayut Srisuphan, Jetapat Lee, Pyae Phone Thant, Porrama Makphol

Overall 3rd Place – Erawan Racing

Members: Virunpat Puengrostham, Siwat Wijitthanarak, Sarooj Hirunyaprathip, Shaan Sethi, Korn Chaiwongkiat, Sipoom Tatiyamaneekul

Amongst the 24 participating teams were two from schools in Nakhon Ratchasima under the Trueplookpanya network, one from Prae province, and the AU Stars Racing team from the Autistic Thai Foundation – the top winner of “The Best Team Identity Awards” under the Entry Class category. The Vector X team from Nakhon Ratchasima also won first place in the Best Design Portfolio Awards under the Entry class category.

During the 3-day national finals, the 9-metre-high Richmond Ballroom of Grand Richmond Stylish Convention Hotel was transformed into a spectacular STEM Racing arena featuring immersive LED displays, Formula 1-inspired racing tracks, and paddocks, creating an electrifying atmosphere that is similar to an actual race day.

The Amata Racing booth at the paddock area in the event
The Amata Racing booth at the paddock area in the event

Laksawan Wongworrakan, President of Richmond Hospitality Group, said…

“Grand Richmond Stylish Convention Hotel is honoured to be a partner in this remarkable journey. Supporting STEM education is not only about nurturing the next generation of scientists, engineers, and leaders – it is also about inspiring creativity, perseverance, and global friendship.”

This year’s National Finals also recognised the five Thai teams that proudly represented Thailand at the 2025 STEM Racing World Finals held recently in Singapore. Amongst them, IKEUCHI Fusion Force, a collaborative team of three Thai and three Japanese students, earned the distinguished Best International Collaboration Team award, exemplifying the spirit of unity and global innovation that defines STEM Racing.

The dance performace at the event

Following the success of this year’s event, STEM Racing Thailand looks forward to expanding its reach nationwide and preparing for upcoming international competitions in 2026, where Thai teams will continue to represent the country on the global stage.

Press Release

