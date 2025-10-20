Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage

A Chinese man stabbed an officer from the Pattaya City Law Enforcement with a pen on a roadside on Saturday, October 18, when officials attempted to calm him down following his rampage.

Pattaya City Law Enforcement officials responded to a complaint from locals and approached the suspect, a Chinese man aged between 35 and 40, in order to take him to their office to rest and be questioned.

Officials arrived at the scene, a roadside outside a shopping mall in Pattaya Soi 2, at about 1.30am. The man was reportedly agitated and refused to cooperate with the officials.

A witness, 20 year old Honda, told Matichon that he saw the man sitting outside the shopping centre, appearing heavily intoxicated, before acting violently towards passersby.

The law enforcement team surrounded him to take him to Pattaya Police Station. Unexpectedly, the Chinese man grabbed a pen from an officer’s shirt pocket and stabbed the officer in the hand. Fortunately, the attack caused only a mild injury.

The man was successfully transported to the police station. However, officers were unable to identify him, as he carried no documents and refused to speak.

The Chinese national reportedly continued his aggressive behaviour at the police station. Officers kept him in custody to calm down before any formal questioning.

There is no report on whether a drug or alcohol test was carried out. The cause of his chaotic behaviour has not yet been confirmed by the police, who only stated that further investigation and legal action will follow once the suspect regains composure.

According to a similar report, the Chinese man may be charged under Section 138 of the Criminal Law: attacking or obstructing an officer on duty. The penalty is imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

In a separate incident reported in Phuket, another foreign man, whose nationality remains undisclosed, walked naked along a road in the Patong area and later attacked a traffic police officer who intervened.