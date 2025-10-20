Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage

Arrest attempt escalates into violent stabbing incident

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, October 20, 2025
567 1 minute read
Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

A Chinese man stabbed an officer from the Pattaya City Law Enforcement with a pen on a roadside on Saturday, October 18, when officials attempted to calm him down following his rampage.

Pattaya City Law Enforcement officials responded to a complaint from locals and approached the suspect, a Chinese man aged between 35 and 40, in order to take him to their office to rest and be questioned.

Officials arrived at the scene, a roadside outside a shopping mall in Pattaya Soi 2, at about 1.30am. The man was reportedly agitated and refused to cooperate with the officials.

A witness, 20 year old Honda, told Matichon that he saw the man sitting outside the shopping centre, appearing heavily intoxicated, before acting violently towards passersby.

The law enforcement team surrounded him to take him to Pattaya Police Station. Unexpectedly, the Chinese man grabbed a pen from an officer’s shirt pocket and stabbed the officer in the hand. Fortunately, the attack caused only a mild injury.

Chinese stabs Pattaya official with pen
Photo via Facebook/ เทศกิจพัทยา

The man was successfully transported to the police station. However, officers were unable to identify him, as he carried no documents and refused to speak.

The Chinese national reportedly continued his aggressive behaviour at the police station. Officers kept him in custody to calm down before any formal questioning.

Related Articles

There is no report on whether a drug or alcohol test was carried out. The cause of his chaotic behaviour has not yet been confirmed by the police, who only stated that further investigation and legal action will follow once the suspect regains composure.

Arrest attempt on Pattaya roadside leads to pen stabbing
Photo via Matichon

According to a similar report, the Chinese man may be charged under Section 138 of the Criminal Law: attacking or obstructing an officer on duty. The penalty is imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

In a separate incident reported in Phuket, another foreign man, whose nationality remains undisclosed, walked naked along a road in the Patong area and later attacked a traffic police officer who intervened.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage

1 hour ago
Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend

2 hours ago
Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer | Thaiger Thailand News

Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer

2 hours ago
Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess

23 hours ago
Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025

24 hours ago
Homeless couple&#8217;s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern | Thaiger Pattaya News

Homeless couple’s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern

1 day ago
Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border | Thaiger Thailand News

Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border

1 day ago
Phuket pushes for stricter cannabis rules to protect tourism image | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket pushes for stricter cannabis rules to protect tourism image

1 day ago
Tragic delay: blocked ambulance leads to patient&#8217;s death in Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic delay: blocked ambulance leads to patient’s death in Krabi

1 day ago
Boy with ADHD taken to police after toy gun incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Boy with ADHD taken to police after toy gun incident

1 day ago
Monk killed in pet dispute at Nakhon Pathom temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk killed in pet dispute at Nakhon Pathom temple

1 day ago
Taiwanese trio busted at Bangkok airport with rare wildlife | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taiwanese trio busted at Bangkok airport with rare wildlife

2 days ago
Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences

2 days ago
Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue | Thaiger South Thailand News

Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue

2 days ago
Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs

2 days ago
Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens | Thaiger Phuket News

Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens

2 days ago
9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia

2 days ago
Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo

2 days ago
Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri

2 days ago
Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault

2 days ago
Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya

2 days ago
Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage

2 days ago
Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row

2 days ago
Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, October 20, 2025
567 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.