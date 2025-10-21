Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother’s illness

A Thai pickup truck driver blocked an ambulance at Plai Phraya Hospital in the southern province of Krabi, resulting in the death of a 69 year old heart attack patient.

The patient, identified as Somkuan, was admitted to Plai Phraya Hospital with respiratory failure at around 11.10pm on October 16. His condition deteriorated, prompting the medical team to arrange for his transfer to the larger Krabi Hospital.

While the medical staff were preparing for the transfer, a brown pickup truck arrived and parked directly behind the ambulance. The driver brought his mother to the hospital for treatment as she was reportedly suffering from dizziness and blurred vision.

A nurse approached the driver and asked him to wait, explaining that the team was attending to a critically ill patient who needed to be urgently transferred. However, the driver reportedly became angry and demanded that the staff prioritise his mother instead.

The medical team continued their efforts to save Somkuan and moved him into the ambulance, but they were unable to depart as the pickup truck was blocking the vehicle. A nurse approached the driver again to ask him to move his car, but he refused.

The driver reportedly shouted at the medical staff, accusing them of ignoring his mother. As Somkuan’s condition worsened, his daughter fell to her knees and begged the driver to move his vehicle, but he still refused.

Only when the daughter threatened to call the police did the man finally comply, but by then, it was too late. Somkuan died inside the ambulance.

Speaking to the media later, Somkuan’s daughter said she firmly believed her father would have survived if the driver had moved his vehicle sooner. She added that she would allow the police to handle legal proceedings against him as appropriate.

The driver was later identified as an employee of Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF). The company had since terminated his employment and issued a statement expressing condolences to Somkuan’s family.

The driver later spoke publicly, claiming he had been unaware of Somkuan’s critical condition. He said he lost his temper because he felt hospital staff were neglecting his mother, and admitted he had acted out of anger due to his concern for her health.

He expressed remorse, saying that if he could turn back time, he would never have argued with the medical team. He added that he intended to offer financial compensation to Somkuan’s family from part of his severance pay following his dismissal.

According to ThaiRath, the pickup driver faces two criminal charges:

Section 138 of the Criminal Law: Attacking or obstructing an officer on duty. Punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Attacking or obstructing an officer on duty. Punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both. Section 136 of the Criminal Law: Insulting an on-duty official. Punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.