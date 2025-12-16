Thailand, China, and Myanmar inspect destroyed scam centres

Officials from Thailand, China, and Myanmar conducted a joint inspection yesterday, December 15, at the ruins of two major scam centres along the Thai-Myanmar border, KK Park and Shwekokko, as part of an ongoing effort to stop scam operations in the region.

Senior police and government officials from the Royal Thai Police, China’s Ministry of Public Security, and Myanmar authorities travelled to Mae Sot district in Tak province, where they participated in an international inspection of scam operations based across the border.

Myanmar security forces led Thai and Chinese officials to the sites of KK Park and Shwekokko, which had already been demolished. Once luxury office buildings used to run global call centre scams; the compounds are now reduced to rubble as part of a campaign to shut down scam networks.

The demolition is part of a wider effort to destroy and prevent the re-establishment of scam centres in the border region. Many Chinese nationals linked to the scams attempted to flee during the crackdown, but were later apprehended by Myanmar authorities. The detainees are currently held in Myawaddy and will be repatriated to China for prosecution.

At a trilateral meeting, representatives of all countries agreed to strengthen cooperation by forming a joint task force, sharing intelligence within 24 hours, and cutting off key infrastructure, such as electricity and internet, that supports criminal networks along the border.

Khaosod reported that Thailand’s Anti-Cyber Scam Centre (ACSC) will serve as the main coordination hub.

The three countries also agreed to streamline deportation procedures to allow the faster return of foreign nationals fleeing from Myanmar, reducing strain on Thai officials and improving safety for detainees and personnel.

Officials say the operation sends a clear message: border zones are no longer safe havens for scam gangs.

In a related incident, police have arrested 14 Chinese nationals suspected of being involved in online scams, after they illegally crossed the border from Myanmar into Thailand and hid in a love hotel in Bangkok.