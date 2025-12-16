Foreign woman slammed for urinating outside Koh Tao restaurant

Published: December 16, 2025, 2:32 PM
Foreign woman slammed for urinating outside Koh Tao restaurant | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phanthakan Mana

A Thai restaurant owner sparked online discussion after he shared CCTV footage showing a foreign woman urinating outside his property on Koh Tao in Surat Thani province.

The restaurant owner, Phanthakan Mana, posted the video in the Facebook group Surat Thani 4.0 on Sunday, December 14. He said the incident happened between 3.53am and 4am outside his home, which also operates as a restaurant.

Phanthakan explained that several bars in the area remain open during the early hours of the morning. He said the foreign woman should have asked to use a bathroom at one of those venues instead of relieving herself outside his property.

The CCTV footage showed two foreign women at the scene. One woman was seen turning on the flashlight on her mobile phone before squatting down and urinating on the ground. The second woman stood in front of her friend, apparently trying to block the view from passersby while she relieved herself.

Phanthakan described the behaviour as unacceptable and careless. He asked online users to suggest what actions he could take against the woman, saying he wanted the incident to serve as a lesson and to prevent similar behaviour in the future.

Foreigner urinates in public place
Photo via Facebook/ Phanthakan Mana

Following the post, many netizens urged Phanthakan to take legal action, noting that public urination is an offence under Thai law. Some commented that such behaviour damages the image of tourist destinations and disrespects local residents and businesses.

Under Sections 29 and 54 of the Act to Maintain Cleanliness and Order in Thailand, urinating or defecating in public places carries a fine of up to 2,000 baht.

However, Phanthakan has not provided any update on whether he decided to report the incident to the police.

Foreign woman urinates outside Koh Tao restaurant
Photo via Facebook/ Phanthakan Mana

Similar cases involving public urination and defecation by tourists made headlines at popular tourist destinations in Thailand in the past. In May, a restaurant owner in Phuket shared security camera footage showing a foreign woman defecating outside his premises at night.

That restaurant owner said the incident was not the first time his staff had been forced to clean up human waste left by strangers. He also called on relevant government agencies to consider increasing the number of public bathrooms in tourist areas.

In another case in February, the news Facebook page Phuket Times criticised a foreign man after sharing a photo of him urinating against a parked van in public. While many Thai netizens condemned the act, some foreign and Thai users defended the man, arguing that limited access to public toilets left tourists with few alternatives.

Published: December 16, 2025, 2:32 PM
