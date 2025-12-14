Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel

Police uncover alleged minor prostitution ring at city hotel

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 14, 2025, 1:22 PM
78 2 minutes read
Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 16 year old girl was apprehended for allegedly luring peers into prostitution at a prominent hotel in the Surawong area. She confessed to the charges, and cash was seized as evidence.

The arrest took place on December 14 at 1.40am, following orders from Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, along with Police Major General Chaikrit Pho-a, the Commander of Division 6.

Police Colonel Thammasak Sanabun, Superintendent of Bang Rak Police Station, along with Police Captain Angkoon Tuathawanit from the same station, led the operation.

The team arrested a girl, referred to as A (a pseudonym), and rescued two victims, B (a pseudonym), aged 15, and C (a pseudonym), aged 16, on December 13 at 8pm. The incident occurred at a restaurant on the second floor in the Suriyawong subdistrict, Bang Rak district, Bangkok.

The operation stemmed from an undercover investigation by the Bang Rak Police, which involved the purchase of sexual services from minors. An informant was used to arrange the meeting at 7pm, where the suspect brought the two minors to the restaurant and subsequently to a hotel.

Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Around 7.30pm, after the undercover agent had engaged in the arrangement, the victims were instructed to change clothes in preparation for providing sexual services. The agent then signalled the arrest team, confirming readiness for the arrest.

The police intervened at hotel rooms 205 and 206, finding the victims clad in towels and preparing to offer sexual services.

Related Articles

At the restaurant, the police identified and arrested the suspect, who was in possession of seven 1,000 baht notes, totalling 7,000 baht. The serial numbers on these notes matched those recorded by the police as part of the sting operation.

The suspect admitted to arranging for the minors to provide sexual services, profiting from a commission. The fee for the sexual services was 2,800 baht per person, totalling 5,600 baht, with an additional entertainment fee of 800 baht for the suspect, making a total of 6,400 baht.

The suspect confessed to deducting a 200 baht commission from each victim, totalling 400 baht.

The arresting team charged the suspect with human trafficking for exploiting individuals aged over 15 but under 18 for sexual purposes. The suspect admitted to contacting and benefiting from these activities.

The suspect, along with the evidence and victims, was taken to Bang Rak Police Station for formal arrest documentation and further legal proceedings, reported by KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala

29 seconds ago
Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel

13 minutes ago
Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe | Thaiger Thailand News

Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe

1 hour ago
Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely

3 hours ago
Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue

3 hours ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket

6 hours ago
Thailand to let insured patients buy medication outside hospitals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to let insured patients buy medication outside hospitals

23 hours ago
Woman removed from Bangkok bus after displaying knife | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman removed from Bangkok bus after displaying knife

23 hours ago
Thai air force bombs bridge in Cambodia after border troop buildup | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai air force bombs bridge in Cambodia after border troop buildup

24 hours ago
Thai rapper Way Thaitanium faces fraud charges over 14 million baht transfer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai rapper Way Thaitanium faces fraud charges over 14 million baht transfer

1 day ago
Thai man tricked in fake money laundering case, rescued in nick of time | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man tricked in fake money laundering case, rescued in nick of time

1 day ago
Cambodian BM-21 rocket injures two, destroys homes in Srisaket | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian BM-21 rocket injures two, destroys homes in Srisaket

1 day ago
EU to impose import fees on low-value imports from July 2026 | Thaiger News

EU to impose import fees on low-value imports from July 2026

1 day ago
Hat Yai flood clean-up reaches over 83% completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai flood clean-up reaches over 83% completion

1 day ago
EC prepares for nationwide election following House dissolution | Thaiger Thailand News

EC prepares for nationwide election following House dissolution

1 day ago
December 13 weather: Strong winds and rain sweep coastal areas | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

December 13 weather: Strong winds and rain sweep coastal areas

1 day ago
Australian man dies after running into glass door at Phuket restaurant | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man dies after running into glass door at Phuket restaurant

2 days ago
Cambodia honours pregnant soldier killed in border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia honours pregnant soldier killed in border clash

2 days ago
Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity

2 days ago
Gambling promotion suspects arrested at Rajamangala Stadium | Thaiger Crime News

Gambling promotion suspects arrested at Rajamangala Stadium

2 days ago
Chinese scammer gang caught hiding in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese scammer gang caught hiding in Bangkok hotel

2 days ago
76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing | Thaiger Thailand News

76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing

2 days ago
Couple&#8217;s newly bought car goes up in flames before reaching home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Couple’s newly bought car goes up in flames before reaching home

2 days ago
5 year old Thai girl rescued after repeated abuse by stepmother | Thaiger Bangkok News

5 year old Thai girl rescued after repeated abuse by stepmother

2 days ago
The transport company offers New Year promotion to travellers | Thaiger Thailand News

The transport company offers New Year promotion to travellers

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 14, 2025, 1:22 PM
78 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.