Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel

A 16 year old girl was apprehended for allegedly luring peers into prostitution at a prominent hotel in the Surawong area. She confessed to the charges, and cash was seized as evidence.

The arrest took place on December 14 at 1.40am, following orders from Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, along with Police Major General Chaikrit Pho-a, the Commander of Division 6.

Police Colonel Thammasak Sanabun, Superintendent of Bang Rak Police Station, along with Police Captain Angkoon Tuathawanit from the same station, led the operation.

The team arrested a girl, referred to as A (a pseudonym), and rescued two victims, B (a pseudonym), aged 15, and C (a pseudonym), aged 16, on December 13 at 8pm. The incident occurred at a restaurant on the second floor in the Suriyawong subdistrict, Bang Rak district, Bangkok.

The operation stemmed from an undercover investigation by the Bang Rak Police, which involved the purchase of sexual services from minors. An informant was used to arrange the meeting at 7pm, where the suspect brought the two minors to the restaurant and subsequently to a hotel.

Around 7.30pm, after the undercover agent had engaged in the arrangement, the victims were instructed to change clothes in preparation for providing sexual services. The agent then signalled the arrest team, confirming readiness for the arrest.

The police intervened at hotel rooms 205 and 206, finding the victims clad in towels and preparing to offer sexual services.

At the restaurant, the police identified and arrested the suspect, who was in possession of seven 1,000 baht notes, totalling 7,000 baht. The serial numbers on these notes matched those recorded by the police as part of the sting operation.

The suspect admitted to arranging for the minors to provide sexual services, profiting from a commission. The fee for the sexual services was 2,800 baht per person, totalling 5,600 baht, with an additional entertainment fee of 800 baht for the suspect, making a total of 6,400 baht.

The suspect confessed to deducting a 200 baht commission from each victim, totalling 400 baht.

The arresting team charged the suspect with human trafficking for exploiting individuals aged over 15 but under 18 for sexual purposes. The suspect admitted to contacting and benefiting from these activities.

The suspect, along with the evidence and victims, was taken to Bang Rak Police Station for formal arrest documentation and further legal proceedings, reported by KhaoSod.