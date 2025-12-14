Thailand braces for chilly weather and heavy rain

Weather warning issued as cold air mass moves in

December 14, 2025
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about a new cold air mass set to bring chilly weather, strong winds, and a significant drop in temperatures across Thailand. Heavy rainfall is also expected in several areas, potentially causing flash floods and forest runoff.

The forecast next week, from December 14 to December 20, indicates a noticeable dip in temperatures in the upper regions of Thailand due to a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China.

In the northeastern region, temperatures are expected to drop by 3–5 degrees Celsius, while the northern, central, and eastern regions will see a decrease of 2–4 degrees Celsius. This change is attributed to the new cold air mass reaching these areas.

The southern region, particularly the lower part, will continue to experience heavy rainfall due to the strengthening northeastern monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. Provinces like Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat are likely to face severe weather conditions.

The Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will witness stronger winds, resulting in wave heights of 2–3 metres in the lower Gulf and more than 3 metres during thunderstorms. The upper Gulf will have waves around 2 metres, with thunderstorms causing them to rise higher.

The Andaman Sea will see waves of 1–2 metres, with higher waves occurring farther offshore and during thunderstorms.

From December 17 to December 20, the upper regions of Thailand will experience a slight rise in temperatures, although it will remain cool with morning fog. This is due to the weakening of the high-pressure system over Thailand and the South China Sea.

The southern region will still see thunderstorms and occasional heavy rainfall, predominantly in the lower areas, as the northeastern monsoon loses strength.

Residents in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions. Farmers should prepare for potential damage to crops.

In the South, there is a risk of flash floods and forest runoff, especially in low-lying areas and those near watercourses.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are urged to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions. Small boats in the lower Gulf should remain ashore from December 14 to December 16.

The regional weather forecast for December 14 to December 20 indicates cold to very cold conditions in the North, with temperatures dropping by 2–4 degrees Celsius.

The Northeast will experience a similar drop, with strong winds and isolated thunderstorms. Central and eastern regions will also see cooler mornings with light rain.

In Bangkok and surrounding provinces, expect cool mornings with a temperature decrease of 1–3 degrees Celsius and light rain, as reported by KhaoSod.

