Pheu Thai unveils prime minister candidates, including Thaksin’s nephew

Pheu Thai is set to reveal its candidates for the position of prime minister on Tuesday. The list includes Yodchanan Wongsawat, who is the nephew of Thaksin Shinawatra.

At 46 years old, Associate Professor Yodchanan is the eldest son of former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat and Yaowapha Wongsawat, Thaksin’s sister. He holds a PhD from the University of Texas at Arlington and is a recognised researcher in brain–computer interface (BCI) technology.

Yodchanan previously participated in the 2014 general election for Chiang Mai’s Constituency 3 and was unofficially declared the winner. However, political unrest and a subsequent coup interrupted the process.

During the administration of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Yodchanan served as an expert member on the board of the Digital Government Development Agency, focusing on management and human resources.

Additionally, he was involved in the Pheu Thai Young Professionals Program as a speaker, where he shared his over twenty years of research experience.

Currently, he is the vice dean for research and international relations and director of the BCI Laboratory at Mahidol University’s Faculty of Engineering, where he leads advanced interdisciplinary projects, fosters global collaboration, and drives innovation initiatives.

The second candidate, Suriya Jungrungreangkit, aged 71, is Pheu Thai’s election director. A seasoned politician, he has held several ministerial positions, including that of deputy prime minister, and is respected for his long-standing service and political expertise within the party.

The third nominee is 50 year old Julapun Amornvivat, leader of the Pheu Thai party and a prominent figure from Chiang Mai. He has stated that he has spent ‘half his life’ with the party, dating back to the Thai Rak Thai era.

Known for his expertise in economic management, Julapun advocates the party’s strategy of combining new-generation members with experienced political veterans to strengthen leadership depth, policy continuity, and long-term institutional stability, reported by Bangkok Post.