Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel

December 15, 2025, 10:48 AM
Photo by Jean Marc Ferré via Wikimedia Commons

Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen denied accusations of human rights violations after Thai nationals were reportedly blocked from returning home via land border crossings, insisting the restrictions were imposed purely for safety reasons.

The issue came to light on December 11, when Thai nationals stranded in Cambodia sought assistance from Thai authorities, claiming Cambodian officials at a border checkpoint near Si Sa Ket province refused to allow them to cross back into Thailand.

According to the reports, Cambodian border officials did not clearly explain the reason for the refusal. Relatives of some stranded Thais later alleged that officials demanded 12,500 baht per person in exchange for allowing them to cross the border.

In response, the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh submitted an official letter to Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior, requesting cooperation and facilitation to allow Thai citizens to return home safely. As of the latest update, no official response from the Cambodian authorities has been reported.

The situation prompted the Royal Thai Armed Forces to condemn the actions of Cambodian officials, warning that the alleged blockage could constitute a violation of human rights and international humanitarian law.

Thais in Cambodia allegedly blocked from returning home
Photo via Thai PBS News

Royal Thai Army spokesperson Winthai Suvaree said on December 14 that preventing civilians from returning to their home country may breach international legal obligations, including the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilians in Times of Armed Conflict, as well as its additional protocols.

Winthai stated that Cambodia, as a signatory to the Geneva Conventions, is legally bound to comply with international humanitarian principles, particularly the obligation to facilitate the safe and timely return of civilians during periods of conflict.

Hun Sen later responded to the criticism, rejecting claims that Cambodia had intentionally blocked Thai nationals. He said the Cambodian government had temporarily closed land border crossings strictly for safety reasons, amid heightened tensions along the frontier.

Thai people in Cambodia want to return home
Photo via Thai PBS News

He stressed that the decision was not intended to restrict movement or violate human rights, and noted that air travel remained fully operational, as airports were unaffected by the conflict.

Hun Sen urged Thai nationals in Cambodia to return home via air routes instead. He also advised those staying near the Cambodia–Vietnam border to cross into Vietnam first, before continuing their journey back to Thailand.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that contingency measures were in place. Deputy ministry spokesperson Maratee Nalita Andamo said Thailand had prepared aircraft with a combined capacity of around 1,000 seats per day at Siem Reap to assist Thai nationals seeking to return home.

