Jamaican beauty queen in critical condition after stage fall in Thailand

The Miss Universe contestant from Jamaica is reportedly in critical condition after falling off the stage during the final round of the competition in Thailand last month.

Gabrielle Henry, an ophthalmologist and Jamaica’s representative at Miss Universe 2025, suffered the fall while presenting her evening gown at the Impact Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi during the finals in November.

A viral video showed Henry tripping on her orange gown near the edge of the stage before suddenly plunging through an open section below. The Thai director of the pageant, Nawat Itsaragrisil, and members of the organising team were seen rushing in to assist her.

After the event, Nawat told the media that Henry was in a stable condition and had sustained only mild injuries to her ear and feet. He also claimed that the organising team noticed she appeared nervous and shaking before stepping onto the stage.

Henry was taken to Paolo Hospital, and the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) released an official update on Monday, December 8, confirming that her condition was far more serious than initially reported. According to the MUO statement…

“Henry suffered a serious fall through an opening on the stage while performing her walk during the preliminary competition on November 19, 2025, resulting in an intracranial haemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations, and other significant injuries.

She will return to Jamaica in the coming days accompanied by a full medical escort team and will be transferred directly to hospital for continued treatment and recovery.”

The MUO added that their team had been monitoring Henry’s condition closely and supporting both her and her family throughout the ordeal.

The organisation also confirmed that it will take full responsibility for all medical costs, accommodation, and other related expenses for Henry and her family during their stay in Thailand.

The MUO further stressed that the incident was not Henry’s fault and denied rumours claiming the organisation had blamed her for the fall.