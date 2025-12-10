Jamaican beauty queen in critical condition after stage fall in Thailand

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 10, 2025, 1:21 PM
50 1 minute read
Jamaican beauty queen in critical condition after stage fall in Thailand | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram/ @officialgabriellehenry

The Miss Universe contestant from Jamaica is reportedly in critical condition after falling off the stage during the final round of the competition in Thailand last month.

Gabrielle Henry, an ophthalmologist and Jamaica’s representative at Miss Universe 2025, suffered the fall while presenting her evening gown at the Impact Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi during the finals in November.

A viral video showed Henry tripping on her orange gown near the edge of the stage before suddenly plunging through an open section below. The Thai director of the pageant, Nawat Itsaragrisil, and members of the organising team were seen rushing in to assist her.

After the event, Nawat told the media that Henry was in a stable condition and had sustained only mild injuries to her ear and feet. He also claimed that the organising team noticed she appeared nervous and shaking before stepping onto the stage.

Miss Universe Jamaica falls off stage
Photo via PPTV HD

Henry was taken to Paolo Hospital, and the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) released an official update on Monday, December 8, confirming that her condition was far more serious than initially reported. According to the MUO statement…

“Henry suffered a serious fall through an opening on the stage while performing her walk during the preliminary competition on November 19, 2025, resulting in an intracranial haemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations, and other significant injuries.

She will return to Jamaica in the coming days accompanied by a full medical escort team and will be transferred directly to hospital for continued treatment and recovery.”

Related Articles
Gabrielle Henry in critical condition after stage fall
Photo via KomChadLuek

The MUO added that their team had been monitoring Henry’s condition closely and supporting both her and her family throughout the ordeal.

The organisation also confirmed that it will take full responsibility for all medical costs, accommodation, and other related expenses for Henry and her family during their stay in Thailand.

The MUO further stressed that the incident was not Henry’s fault and denied rumours claiming the organisation had blamed her for the fall.

Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry
Photo via Instagram/ @officialgabriellehenry

Latest Thailand News
Jamaican beauty queen in critical condition after stage fall in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Jamaican beauty queen in critical condition after stage fall in Thailand

12 seconds ago
‘Gigachad’ Thai taxi driver saves tourist from missing flight | Thaiger Bangkok News

‘Gigachad’ Thai taxi driver saves tourist from missing flight

2 hours ago
Cambodian rockets fall near Surin hospital, forcing evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian rockets fall near Surin hospital, forcing evacuation

2 hours ago
Thailand releases four leopard sharks in first rewilding effort | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand releases four leopard sharks in first rewilding effort

2 hours ago
Teen shot and seriously injured in Pattaya gang clash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen shot and seriously injured in Pattaya gang clash

3 hours ago
Tourist clarifies her story on flying into Don Mueang and being denied entry into Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist clarifies her story on flying into Don Mueang and being denied entry into Thailand

3 hours ago
5 Thai soldiers killed amid escalating clashes with Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

5 Thai soldiers killed amid escalating clashes with Cambodia

3 hours ago
Drunk driver escapes tragedy after driving onto Pattaya railway track | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver escapes tragedy after driving onto Pattaya railway track

20 hours ago
Vietnamese nationals arrested in Bangkok for planned thefts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vietnamese nationals arrested in Bangkok for planned thefts

20 hours ago
Thai man raises alarm after finding blood smeared on arm during MRT ride | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man raises alarm after finding blood smeared on arm during MRT ride

20 hours ago
Foreign man slammed for leaning out of moving Phuket taxi | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man slammed for leaning out of moving Phuket taxi

21 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns

21 hours ago
Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him

22 hours ago
Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme

22 hours ago
Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks

23 hours ago
Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire

23 hours ago
Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand?

23 hours ago
Two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myanmar | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myanmar

23 hours ago
Phuket businessman accuses Pakistani national of illegally running businesses on his land | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket businessman accuses Pakistani national of illegally running businesses on his land

24 hours ago
Udon Thani man kills brother over family farm dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani man kills brother over family farm dispute

24 hours ago
Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road | Thaiger Phuket News

Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road

1 day ago
Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan

1 day ago
BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution

1 day ago
17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya

1 day ago
Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces | Thaiger Thailand News

Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 10, 2025, 1:21 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.