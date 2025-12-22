Woman gives birth in pickup truck near Ayutthaya roundabout

A woman gave birth in a pickup truck today, December 22, after going into labour unexpectedly while on the way to a hospital in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

Rescue officers from the Ayutthaya Ruamjai Association were alerted to the emergency after a pickup truck stopped at the Wat Sam Pluem roundabout, also known locally as Chedi Nakleng, on Rojana Road in Phai Ling subdistrict, asking for immediate medical assistance.

Emergency responders arrived to find 34 year old Mayuree cradling her newborn son, who had already been delivered inside the silver pickup truck. The rescue team administered first aid before transferring both the mother and the baby to Rajthanee Hospital via ambulance. Hospital staff later confirmed the newborn was a healthy baby boy in stable condition, with both mother and child safe.

Mayuree’s partner, 28 year old Krisana, was behind the wheel when she gave birth. He told officers that the couple live near Rojana in the Sam Ruean area of Bang Pa-in district. According to him, Mayuree began experiencing severe labour pains around midnight, prompting him to drive her to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital.

However, before they could reach their destination, she gave birth in the vehicle while they were passing through Rojana Gate B. Fortunately, they encountered rescue personnel stationed near the roundabout, who were able to assist immediately.

Khaosod reported that the child is the couple’s fourth.

