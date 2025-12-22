Woman gives birth in pickup truck near Ayutthaya roundabout

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 22, 2025, 3:28 PM
151 1 minute read
Woman gives birth in pickup truck near Ayutthaya roundabout | Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

A woman gave birth in a pickup truck today, December 22, after going into labour unexpectedly while on the way to a hospital in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

Rescue officers from the Ayutthaya Ruamjai Association were alerted to the emergency after a pickup truck stopped at the Wat Sam Pluem roundabout, also known locally as Chedi Nakleng, on Rojana Road in Phai Ling subdistrict, asking for immediate medical assistance.

Emergency responders arrived to find 34 year old Mayuree cradling her newborn son, who had already been delivered inside the silver pickup truck. The rescue team administered first aid before transferring both the mother and the baby to Rajthanee Hospital via ambulance. Hospital staff later confirmed the newborn was a healthy baby boy in stable condition, with both mother and child safe.

Thai rescue workers assist a mother and her newborn baby after an emergency delivery in a pickup truck at Wat Sam Pluem roundabout in Ayutthaya
Photo via Khaosod

Mayuree’s partner, 28 year old Krisana, was behind the wheel when she gave birth. He told officers that the couple live near Rojana in the Sam Ruean area of Bang Pa-in district. According to him, Mayuree began experiencing severe labour pains around midnight, prompting him to drive her to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital.

However, before they could reach their destination, she gave birth in the vehicle while they were passing through Rojana Gate B. Fortunately, they encountered rescue personnel stationed near the roundabout, who were able to assist immediately.

Khaosod reported that the child is the couple’s fourth.

Similarly, previously in June, a woman in Phuket gave birth to a healthy baby boy at home before rescue services arrived. Both mother and child were safely transferred to a hospital for further care. News of the birth attracted residents who gathered to congratulate the new mother and also noted the house number, hoping it might bring them luck.

Related Articles

In another similar incident, a 31 year old coffee shop employee unexpectedly gave birth in a toilet at a petrol station located in Ram Inthra subdistrict, Khan Na Yao district, Bangkok.

Latest Thailand News
Korat prisoner tries to flee interrogation, ends up in hospital instead | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Korat prisoner tries to flee interrogation, ends up in hospital instead

14 minutes ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya over large Pod K production | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya over large Pod K production

32 minutes ago
Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found dead in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found dead in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Chinese man allegedly steals bag from Thai woman at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man allegedly steals bag from Thai woman at Bangkok airport

1 hour ago
Woman gives birth in pickup truck near Ayutthaya roundabout | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman gives birth in pickup truck near Ayutthaya roundabout

2 hours ago
Viral sign outlines ID policy for applicants with changed appearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral sign outlines ID policy for applicants with changed appearance

2 hours ago
Condo residents protest after juristic manager turns rooftop into dog farm | Thaiger Thailand News

Condo residents protest after juristic manager turns rooftop into dog farm

3 hours ago
CCTV trail points to coordinated hit in killing of Phatthalung village headman | Thaiger Thailand News

CCTV trail points to coordinated hit in killing of Phatthalung village headman

3 hours ago
Bangkok fire kills man and over 10 cats in midnight blaze | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok fire kills man and over 10 cats in midnight blaze

3 hours ago
16 year old app-based rider fatally stabbed after road dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

16 year old app-based rider fatally stabbed after road dispute

3 hours ago
Realsmart positions AI at the core of its 2026 growth strategy | Thaiger Thailand News

Realsmart positions AI at the core of its 2026 growth strategy

4 hours ago
Thai worker killed in gas explosion during welding works in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai worker killed in gas explosion during welding works in Chon Buri

4 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s car production rises 11% in November as domestic sales climb | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s car production rises 11% in November as domestic sales climb

5 hours ago
Phuket boy calls police after drunk father allegedly shoots mother | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boy calls police after drunk father allegedly shoots mother

6 hours ago
Canadian man arrested after stealing car from Krabi police station | Thaiger Thailand News

Canadian man arrested after stealing car from Krabi police station

6 hours ago
Teacher accused of kneeing student in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher accused of kneeing student in Udon Thani

6 hours ago
Phuket van driver faces fine and licence suspension for striking foreigner | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver faces fine and licence suspension for striking foreigner

7 hours ago
Drones, checkpoints ready for Bangkok New Year period | Thaiger Thailand News

Drones, checkpoints ready for Bangkok New Year period

7 hours ago
Danish man and Thai woman intervened while having sex off Pattaya beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Danish man and Thai woman intervened while having sex off Pattaya beach

7 hours ago
Thai marine officer loses foot to Cambodian mine near border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai marine officer loses foot to Cambodian mine near border

1 day ago
Phuket launches &#8216;One District, One Creative Space&#8217; for cultural growth | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket launches ‘One District, One Creative Space’ for cultural growth

1 day ago
Thai Army Nurse Honoured with Royal Cremation in Kalasin | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Army Nurse Honoured with Royal Cremation in Kalasin

1 day ago
Man shot dead in Chon Buri love triangle dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Man shot dead in Chon Buri love triangle dispute

1 day ago
Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer

1 day ago
Canadian mother arrested in Phuket for assaulting her two children | Thaiger Phuket News

Canadian mother arrested in Phuket for assaulting her two children

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 22, 2025, 3:28 PM
151 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.