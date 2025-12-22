Realsmart positions AI at the core of its 2026 growth strategy

RealSmart Public Company Limited has unveiled its business plan for 2026, positioning the company to ride what it sees as a decisive shift in how Thai organizations use artificial intelligence in daily operations and executive decision-making.

Speaking this week, Phukit Distharanon, chief executive officer of RealSmart, said 2026 would mark a turning point where AI moves beyond pilot projects and becomes embedded across entire organizations. He said many Thai firms are now seeking practical tools that cut costs, speed up work, and improve profits, rather than experimental technology.

RealSmart plans to grow through long-term business partnerships, offering AI systems built around each client’s operational needs. The company’s approach centers on applying AI to routine tasks such as customer service, fraud checks, document verification, financial review, marketing analysis, and risk assessment.

According to Phukit, many companies are now asking for AI-powered contact centers, customer management systems, fraud detection tools, and early-warning systems for online crises. He said RealSmart’s role is to build systems that fit existing workflows rather than forcing clients to overhaul operations.

A major part of the company’s strategy involves helping organizations organize and use their internal data more effectively. Instead of storing information passively, businesses are increasingly building systems that allow AI to analyze information in real time, helping managers respond faster to market changes.

RealSmart also expects AI to play a larger role at board and CEO level. By 2026, Phukit said executives are likely to rely on AI tools to track competitors, assess public sentiment, forecast demand, and evaluate investment risks, as machines can process large volumes of information far faster than human teams.

Another trend highlighted is the rise of what the company calls an “AI workforce”. RealSmart expects organizations to operate dozens of AI-based roles, such as virtual customer service agents, reporting assistants, sales support tools, and scheduling systems, running around the clock alongside human staff.

The company said it is targeting growth of at least 30% in 2026 compared with 2025 and plans to list on the Market for Alternative Investment in 2027. In the first half of 2025, RealSmart reported revenue of 112.06 million baht, up 22.41% year on year.

Founded in 2015, RealSmart operates in the data technology sector and has developed 14 patented products serving more than 100 companies across 30 industries.

