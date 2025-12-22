Bangkok fire kills man and over 10 cats in midnight blaze

Photo via Matichon

A man was killed, and over 10 cats died when a fire broke out just after midnight today, December 22, at a two-storey townhouse in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

Police from Prachachuen Police Station received the fire report at around midnight, with the blaze reported at a residential townhouse in Soi Thetsaban Rang Rak Nuea 14, off Thetsaban Rang Rak Nuea Road, in Lat Yao subdistrict. Firefighters from Lat Yao Fire Station, along with rescue volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, were immediately dispatched to the area.

The property, a two-storey townhouse connected to neighbouring homes, was found with flames burning on the ground floor and thick smoke spreading through the building. Firefighters had to spray water for about five minutes before bringing the fire under control.

Police and forensic officers investigate a burnt townhouse after a fatal fire in Bangkok
Photo via Matichon

After the flames were extinguished, officers discovered the body of a man on the ground floor, lying on his back, having died at the scene. On the second floor, more than 10 cats also perished in the fire, reported Matichon.

Forensic officers and a police forensic doctor from the Institute of Forensic Medicine were called in to examine the scene. Initial investigations suggested the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit involving a washing machine located in the kitchen area on the ground floor, which was severely damaged.

The victim, whose age and identity have not yet been confirmed, was later transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for further examination, while police work to notify relatives and continue investigating the cause of the fire.

Similarly, earlier this month, a fire broke out at a six-storey commercial building in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district, injuring two American tourists. The blaze started in an office on the ground floor of the building and were spreading to the upper floors before firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames.

