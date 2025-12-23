Navy officers investigated after nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 23, 2025, 4:16 PM
Photo via Wikisource

Key insights from the news

  • Two Thai navy officers, Kittichot Klabsri and Kraisorn Kaewphrom, are under investigation for a nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani, where they allegedly assaulted multiple individuals and conducted illegal searches.
  • The incident occurred while the officers were off-duty and involved a physical altercation with local youths, prompting a response from the Royal Thai Navy.
  • Navy spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Priyada Buasombun confirmed the incident was personal and not related to official duties, highlighting violations of military conduct and legal protocols.
  • The navy has initiated a formal investigation and disciplinary proceedings, asserting that any proven misconduct will lead to strict penalties under military and legal regulations.

 

Two Thai navy officers are under investigation following a brawl at a nightclub in Ubon Ratchathani, with allegations that they assaulted multiple people and conducted illegal searches.

The incident occurred when the two petty officers, identified as Petty Officer First Class Kittichot Klabsri and Petty Officer First Class Kraisorn Kaewphrom, were off-duty and visiting a nightlife venue in Khong Chiam district. While there, they reportedly became involved in a physical altercation with a group of local youths.

Royal Thai Navy spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Priyada Buasombun confirmed the two officers were involved and emphasised that the incident was personal and unrelated to their official duties. She noted that their behaviour violated military conduct, legal protocols, and internal disciplinary codes, potentially damaging public trust in the navy.

Khaosod reported that the navy has ordered both officers to return to their regular posts, where their unit will conduct a formal investigation. Disciplinary proceedings are now underway, along with the legal process. The navy reiterated its stance that it will not shield personnel found guilty of misconduct, emphasising that any proven offences will be met with strict penalties under both legal and military regulations.

In other news about a brawl, a street fight between foreign tourists in Pattaya turned violent, leaving several injured, among them a pregnant woman caught in the chaos.

The clash, involving European and Arab men, reportedly began after a minor motorcycle accident that escalated into a physical brawl near South Pattaya Road. Onlookers tried to intervene before police arrived to break up the fight. The pregnant woman, said to be uninvolved, was hurt while trying to separate the groups. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and videos taken by bystanders to determine the sequence of events and who may be held legally responsible.

