CCTV trail points to coordinated hit in killing of Phatthalung village headman

Police believe at least seven suspects involved as investigators track getaway sedan across two provinces

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 22, 2025, 2:11 PM
CCTV footage has provided new leads in the fatal shooting of a former village headman in Phatthalung province, with investigators now believing the attack involved a coordinated group of at least six to seven assailants, likely linked to a local political dispute.

The victim, Phayom Sangthong, 64, a former village headman and candidate for mayor of the Tha Chamuang Subdistrict Administrative Organization, was shot dead on the evening of December 19 while driving home in his seven-seat vehicle. He had just dropped off campaign supporters when he was followed and ambushed along the Phru Oen–Tha Maprang road in Thung Nari subdistrict, Pa Bon district, a quiet stretch with limited traffic.

Photo via Thairath News
Victim Phayom Sangthong

According to police, gunmen followed Phayom’s Toyota Fortuner before opening fire in a secluded area. He died at the scene. No arrests have been made so far.

As of December 22, investigators from Phatthalung and Songkhla provinces, Provincial Police Region 9, and the Crime Suppression Division were continuing to comb the crime scene and retrace the route taken before and after the attack. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from multiple locations, starting from the election coordination centre of Kamnan Yong, in an effort to identify vehicles and individuals linked to the shooting.

One key piece of footage, recorded at the Tha Prang intersection in Tha Chamuang sub district, shows a black Toyota Vios sedan with Bangkok license plates circling the area and waiting at the junction. Shortly after Phayom’s vehicle passed through, the sedan followed behind, along with a motorcycle. Police believe the sedan acted as a support or getaway vehicle. Photo via Thairath News

Further investigation revealed the car was fitted with a fake license plate. After the shooting, it was tracked driving through Ban Phru Pho, joining Phetkasem Road on the Phatthalung–Hat Yai route, before turning back toward Pak Phayun district. The vehicle then headed into Songkhla province, disappearing near Ban Pak Ro in Singha Nakhon district.

Police sources say the motive appears increasingly tied to local political tensions, though investigators have not publicly named any suspects. Based on evidence gathered so far, authorities believe the attack was planned and involved multiple roles, including shooters, drivers, and lookouts.

Police are now accelerating efforts to collect additional forensic evidence and CCTV footage to support arrest warrants. Officials say they are confident the suspects will be identified and prosecuted.

Source: Khaosod

Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.