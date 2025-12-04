Thailand video news | Thailand loosens alcohol sale rules starting 3 December, Former homeless man in Chiang Mai wins lottery jackpot

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: December 4, 2025, 11:37 AM
3 minutes read
In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia — from the official rollout of relaxed alcohol sales regulations to cases involving gambling, drugs, and defamation among foreign visitors, plus a heartwarming story of a man’s journey from rags to riches.

Thailand Loosens Alcohol Sale Rules Starting 3 December

Thailand has approved a major adjustment to alcohol sales laws, allowing shops and restaurants to operate with longer, uninterrupted selling hours. The new rules remove the long-criticised afternoon ban that traditionally limited sales between 2 pm and 5 pm. Officials say the change aims to boost tourism and support hospitality businesses during peak travel seasons. Some agencies expressed concerns about social impacts, but the government insists that enforcement and safety campaigns will continue. The updated regulations officially take effect on 3 December.

Myanmar Hit by 13 Earthquakes Within a Single Week

Myanmar experienced a burst of seismic activity, recording 13 earthquakes across several regions. Most tremors were moderate but strong enough to be felt in neighbouring areas, raising public anxiety. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as experts evaluate whether deeper tectonic shifts are involved. Emergency teams have been placed on alert despite no serious structural damage being reported so far. Residents in border provinces have been urged to stay prepared for possible aftershocks.

Miss Universe 2025 Winner Accused of Defamation in Thai Row

The newly crowned Miss Universe 2025 is facing a defamation complaint from a Thai pageant organiser after calling them a “dumbhead.” The remark stemmed from an online argument regarding event coordination and backstage tensions. The Thai organiser says the comment damaged their reputation and is now seeking legal action. The winner’s team claims the exchange was taken out of context and insists the dispute has been exaggerated. Both sides are preparing for formal proceedings as the situation draws global pageant attention.

Italian Drug Fugitive Captured in Bangkok During Live TV Sting

Police in Bangkok arrested an Italian suspect wanted for narcotic-related offences after tracking him through a televised crime show. Officers coordinated with international agencies to confirm his identity and movements within the city. The man was staying in a condominium under false documentation when authorities moved in. He will face extradition procedures following Thailand’s investigation. The arrest was praised as a smooth example of cross-border law enforcement cooperation.

Ten Foreigners Detained in Koh Phangan Poker Raid

Police raided a private property on Koh Phangan and discovered ten foreign nationals running an illegal poker setup. Officers seized cards, chips, and cash believed to be tied to the underground operation. The group told authorities they were simply holding a friendly game, but police deemed it a prohibited gambling activity. Everyone involved was taken in for questioning and now faces charges under Thai gaming laws. The venue’s owner may also be investigated for allowing illegal gatherings.

Thai Worker in South Korea Seeks Help After Losing Fingers on the Job

A Thai man working illegally in South Korea is pleading for support after a factory accident severed several of his fingers. He says he received insufficient medical care and was pressured not to report the incident. Because of his undocumented status, he fears he will be deported before receiving compensation. His family in Thailand is appealing to officials and volunteers to intervene. The situation has reignited debate about labour exploitation and the risks faced by undocumented workers abroad.

Tulips Blooming Now at Bangkok’s Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival

Bangkok residents can enjoy vibrant tulip displays at this year’s Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival, now in full bloom. The gardens feature thousands of imported bulbs arranged in colourful patterns across dedicated zones. Visitors can walk through landscaped sections, take photos, and enjoy seasonal exhibitions. The festival also includes art installations, plant markets, and cultural showcases. The tulip section has quickly become one of the event’s most popular attractions.

Former Homeless Man in Chiang Mai Wins Lottery Jackpot

A Chiang Mai man who once lived on the streets has struck a life-changing lottery win. He shared that he had been relying on odd jobs and community support before purchasing the lucky ticket. After claiming the prize, he said he plans to rebuild his life and support those who previously helped him. Local residents have celebrated his win as a rare stroke of good fortune. Authorities confirmed the payout and encouraged him to manage his newfound money responsibly.

