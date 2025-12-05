Phuket governor calls urgent meeting as waste volume nears limit

Ryan Turner
Published: December 5, 2025, 3:15 PM
Phuket governor calls urgent meeting as waste volume nears limit
A waste landfill site in Phuket | Photo via Phuket City Municipality/Phuket News

Phuket Governor Nirat Phongsitthaworn has called an urgent meeting with leaders from all 19 local administrative organisations as the province faces a significant rise in waste volumes that could exceed the capacity of the island’s central disposal facilities by year-end.

The announcement followed a briefing at Phuket Provincial Hall on December 4, where Phuket City Mayor Supachok La-ongphet reported growing strain on the Phuket Solid Waste Disposal Centre at Saphan Hin.

He noted that daily waste generation is projected to reach between 1,400 and 1,500 tonnes in the coming weeks, with a large portion consisting of organic waste.

Currently, the centre’s incinerator can process only 500 tonnes per day, with the excess being sent to landfills that are becoming increasingly difficult to manage. Mayor Supachok added that despite ongoing appeals to reduce waste at the source, most local administrative bodies have yet to implement effective measures.

Phuket governor calls urgent meeting as waste volume nears limit | News by Thaiger
A meeting held with local administrative organisations in Phuket | Photo via Phuket City Municipality/Phuket News

In response, Governor Nirat acknowledged the urgency of the situation and said he would chair the Phuket Provincial Waste and Garbage Management Committee himself. He instructed officials to schedule a meeting in mid-December, requiring the attendance of decision-makers from each local authority to ensure actionable outcomes.

He also noted that over 10 local administrative organisations have not yet signed a memorandum of understanding with Phuket City Municipality regarding updated waste disposal fees, which have remained unchanged since 2009.

If no consensus is reached, the governor said local governments may be required to handle their own waste to reduce the burden on the provincial facility, reported Phuket News.

Governor Nirat emphasised that resolving the province’s waste management challenges will require full cooperation from all sectors to implement long-term and sustainable solutions.

Ryan Turner
Published: December 5, 2025, 3:15 PM
