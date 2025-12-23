Top hospitality marketing agencies in Thailand (2026). Image by charlesdeluvio via Unsplash (modified)

Hospitality marketing in Thailand has become more complex than ever. Guests now discover hotels, restaurants, and resorts through search, social media, and digital content long before they ever arrive. For hospitality brands, standing out means more than visibility. It means consistency, clarity, and a strong understanding of how travellers and diners actually behave online.

Thailand is home to several agencies that specialise in this space and understand the pace, pressure, and expectations of the hospitality industry. From global hotel groups to independent restaurants, these agencies help brands shape their digital presence, attract the right audience, and turn interest into bookings.

A quick glance at the top hospitality marketing agencies in Thailand

How we select the digital marketing agencies

To select the hospitality marketing agencies featured in this list, we focused on how well each one performs where it matters most. Here are the criteria:

Expertise and specialisation: How well the agency understands hospitality and which digital areas they are strongest in.

How well the agency understands hospitality and which digital areas they are strongest in. Client satisfaction: Feedback from clients, repeat partnerships, and overall reputation within the industry.

Feedback from clients, repeat partnerships, and overall reputation within the industry. Industry recognition: Awards, media features, and professional acknowledgement that signal consistent quality.

Awards, media features, and professional acknowledgement that signal consistent quality. Supported languages: The ability to work confidently in Thai, English, or other key languages for international brands.

The ability to work confidently in Thai, English, or other key languages for international brands. Proven results: Clear case studies, measurable outcomes, and evidence of long term impact.

The best hospitality marketing agencies in Thailand for 2026

Here are the best marketing agencies for hospitality brands in Thailand.

1. Move Ahead Media

Address: Move Ahead Media, BB Building, 17th Floor, Sukhumvit 21 Rd

Contact: moveaheadmedia.co.th / info@moveaheadmedia.com / +66 (0) 2 260 0424

Social media: @move_aheadmedia (Instagram) / Move Ahead Media (Facebook)

With more than fifteen years of experience, Move Ahead Media knows hospitality inside out. This award-winning agency offers well-timed marketing to help Thailand’s top hotels stand out in one of the most competitive industries there is. IHG, Accor, Minor, and Centara are among the big names they’ve worked with.

Since they handle every part of the process under one roof, their digital marketing service is known to be effective and efficient. Specialists in SEO, paid media, web design, and content creation work together to build cohesive, data-led strategies that keep each brand visible and consistent across every platform. This full-service approach means you can rely on one team to manage the entire customer journey.

Before they start any campaign, Move Ahead Media invests time to understand the brand and its audience. This groundwork shapes the strategy and makes sure every idea has purpose. Plus, their belief in data as the foundation for every decision means all projects are guided by accountability and transparency from start to finish.

Move Ahead Media has seen digital trends come and go, from algorithm changes to the rise of AI, and they’ve stayed ahead through it all. They bring that same forward-thinking approach to every project to help hospitality brands keep growing in a fast-changing market.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Move Ahead Media (@move_aheadmedia)

2. Grey Alchemy

Address: Grey Alchemy, 725/4 Soi Thonglor, Sukhumvit 55 Road

Contact: greyalchemy.com / (+66) 2 712 5307 / hey@greyalchemy.com

Social media: @greyalchemy (Instagram) / Grey Alchemy (Facebook) / @greyalchemy (TikTok) / Grey Alchemy (LinkedIn)

When it comes to hospitality and F&B marketing in Thailand, Grey Alchemy has cemented its status as one of the most trusted partners for a diverse range of clients, from luxury hotels and resorts to bustling cafés, bars, clubs, and restaurants. With over 13 years of expertise, they possess a thorough understanding of the Bangkok scene, backed by a dedicated team that includes lifestyle & food critics for publications like Koktail and Tatler.

Their hotel portfolio is impressive, particularly their ability to handle high-stakes openings and ongoing engagement for luxury properties like Park Hyatt, The Ritz-Carlton, and Mandarin Oriental (a client since 2016). They are able to turn properties into market leaders, most notably helping Marriott Surawongse achieve TripAdvisor’s #1 hotel in Bangkok at launch. Their expertise also extends beyond city hotels to major leisure destinations such as Hua Hin (Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa) or Phuket (Trisara, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Nai Yang Beach).

On the culinary side, Grey Alchemy’s authority is unmatched. They were the agency chosen to launch the Michelin Guide in Thailand, managing its digital presence for three years. Their understanding of the food scene spans the entire spectrum, from fast food giants like Bonchon to Michelin-starred heavyweights like Le Normandie, Blue by Alain Ducasse, and Pru.

They are equally adept at launching lifestyle dining brands. A prime case study is their foundational work with Roast, where they helped establish the brand as one of Bangkok’s most beloved brunch staples. They also work with other casual dining favorites like Ginger Farm Kitchen and Akira Back.

Grey Alchemy offers a wide range of services, including strategy workshops, digital strategy, design & branding, social media marketing, SEO, and full-scale photography and video production. They have also won various accolades, namely the number 1 Digital Marketing Agency in Bangkok 2025 by Sortlist and the number 1 Social Media Agency in Bangkok for 2025 by Clutch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey Alchemy (@greyalchemy)

3. GVN

Address: GVN Marketing, 1 Park Silom, Si Lom

Contact: gvnmarketing.com / (+66) 2 821 5097 / info@gvnmarketing.com

Social media: GVN Marketing (Facebook)

GVN Marketing is a digital marketing agency based in Thailand that works closely with brands who care about results and clarity. The team supports clients in French, English, and Thai, making it easy to work with both local and international businesses. Everything they do is grounded in data, from strategy to execution, so decisions are made with purpose rather than guesswork.

They offer a full range of services including websites, SEO, Google Ads, social media advertising, content, and technical integration, all handled in house. Clients range from growing SMEs to global names, and many stay for years thanks to consistent performance and straight talking advice.

Hospitality is one of their strongest areas. GVN Marketing understands what hotels, restaurants, and lifestyle brands need to stand out online, from well built websites to search visibility and performance focused advertising that drives real bookings. One example is Blue Elephant, where the team revamped the website to improve user experience and strengthen global engagement for this iconic Thai culinary brand.

GVN Marketing is now based at Park Silom in Bangkok and continues to grow with a stable team and strong retention. If you value structure, transparency, and thoughtful marketing that respects your time, this is a team worth speaking to.

4. Lexicon

Address: Lexicon Limited, Wall Street Tower, 25th Floor, Thanon Surawong

Contact: lexiconthai.com / (+66) 2 235 8868 / getintouch@lexiconthai.com

Social media: @lexicon.bkk (Instagram)

Lexicon is a hospitality marketing agency based in Bangkok that supports hotels, resorts, spas, and restaurant groups across Thailand. As a member of TICA, the team understands the pace and personality of the hospitality world and how important it is to communicate experience, atmosphere, and brand character clearly online.

Storytelling sits at the heart of everything Lexicon does. The team helps hospitality brands shape their voice, create meaningful content, and present themselves in a way that feels natural to their audience. This approach can be seen in projects for names like Dusit Thani and Banyan Tree, where strong strategy and thoughtful visuals led to clear growth in engagement.

All content, design, video, and digital services are produced in house, with one main point of contact for clarity and consistency. The team brings an international mindset and a calm, collaborative way of working that clients appreciate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lexicon.bkk (@lexicon.bkk)

5. Garcon

Address: Garcon Consulting Co., Ltd., 3/21 Sukhumvit 71, 2nd floor, Phrakanong Nuea

Contact: garconconsulting.com / (+66) 98 0909059 / LINE

Social media: @garconbkk (Instagram)

Based in Bangkok, Garçon! lives and breathes social. The team focuses entirely on helping brands connect with people online in ways that feel natural, relevant, and worth paying attention to. Strategy and creativity go hand in hand here, from shaping what a brand should say to turning that idea into content people actually want to engage with.

They handle everything in house, including community management, paid campaigns, content production, and influencer marketing, supported by a strong network of creators across Thailand. Garçon! has worked with well known names such as Spotify Thailand, Marriott Marquis Bangkok, Taco Bell Thailand, Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Anantara, Rosewood Bangkok, The Sukhothai Bangkok, Shake Shack, and Yves Rocher.

The team is energetic, curious, and deeply plugged into social culture. If your brand wants to stand out on social media and turn attention into action, Garçon! knows how to make that happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garçon! (@garconbkk)

Choosing the right hospitality digital marketing agency omes down to understanding, trust, and the ability to deliver work that supports real business goals. The agencies featured here each bring a different strength to the table to help you stay visible and relevant.