Suvarnabhumi holds emergency meeting after drone incident

December 23, 2025
Suvarnabhumi holds emergency meeting after drone incident | Thaiger
Photo via Naewna

Suvarnabhumi Airport authorities called an urgent meeting yesterday, December 22, after a drone was detected near the airport’s outer zone, triggering an immediate security response.

The meeting at Suvarnabhumi Airport’s headquarters in Samut Prakan was led by Airport General Manager Kittipong Kittikachorn, joined by senior security officials, including Region 1 Police Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Watthana Yichin, Police Major General Phumin Singhasut, and representatives from the air force, army, national police, and local authorities.

The meeting was triggered after a drone was spotted flying near the airport, with Kittipong confirming that while it did not breach the inner security zone, its proximity was serious enough to alert all relevant agencies.

Last night, air force officials were immediately deployed to install equipment capable of detecting and blocking unauthorised drones, as a temporary measure to safeguard the airspace.

In the longer term, following an order from the Prime Minister and national security agencies, Airports of Thailand (AOT) has been approved to acquire the latest anti-drone systems capable of countering various threats. Officials acknowledged the procurement will take time but said the process will be fast-tracked.

As part of the immediate response, the Royal Thai Air Force deployed a Redsky-II counter-drone unit, along with drone-disabling firearms, including a Drone Killer rifle, two Drone Defender guns, and a Tomahawk shotgun with 20 rounds. The Royal Thai Police also provided a mobile anti-drone system to support the operation.

Authorities reassured the public that all measures currently in place are part of a coordinated security plan and that safety remains the highest priority. Khaosod reported that efforts are also underway to inform international travellers about the security protocols in place to ensure confidence in Thailand’s airport safety standards.

Infographic explaining Thailand’s Air Navigation Act 2015 and its maximum penalties for aviation threats
Infographic explaining Thailand’s Air Navigation Act 2015 (translated into English) | Photo via Facebook: Suvarnabhumi Airport

In related news, passengers flying internationally from Thailand will soon face higher airport taxes, after the Civil Aviation Board approved a 53% hike in the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) at six major airports.

