Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 9, 2025, 2:38 PM
The ceasefire talks in October | Photo by Mohd Rasfan via AP

US President Donald Trump has called on Thailand and Cambodia to uphold their commitment to a ceasefire agreement signed earlier this year, following months of escalating border tensions.

A White House official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Trump remained focused on keeping the peace between the two Southeast Asian nations.

“President Trump is committed to the continued cessation of violence and expects the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honour their commitments to end this conflict.”

The dispute dates back over a century but escalated drastically in July, when Cambodian forces launched a rocket barrage into Thai territory. Thailand responded with air strikes, leading to heightened fears of a prolonged armed conflict in the region.

After several days of clashes, both countries agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. The agreement came shortly after Trump warned that the United States would suspend all negotiations to reduce tariffs unless the fighting stopped.

The two sides later signed a formal ceasefire agreement in October. Trump hailed the outcome as a diplomatic success and described the deal as a historic achievement in ending hostilities between the two nations.

BBC News reported that the latest round of clashes along the Thai-Cambodia border has now been ongoing for more than 36 hours.

In a similar development, Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has posted a video and photos showing Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his wife together with the Cambodian governor, accusing Anutin of betraying former ties to gain political advantage.

In another incident, Thailand has called on the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) to address the spread of landmines along the Thai–Cambodian border. They warned that the situation could affect the credibility of the UN body and the international landmine ban.

