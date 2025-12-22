Korat prisoner tries to flee interrogation, ends up in hospital instead

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 22, 2025, 4:48 PM
A prison escapee’s leap for freedom came to an abrupt and painful end today, December 22, after jumping from a two-metre-high window at Sikhio Police Station in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Today, police from Sikhio Police Station had brought the suspect, identified as 35 year old Somporn, in for interrogation regarding his earlier escape from Khao Phrik Prison in the same district. While an officer was logging his statement on a computer in the interview room, Somporn took advantage of the moment and leapt from the window, which was approximately two metres high, before fleeing towards the rear of the police compound.

The station quickly launched a manhunt, eventually locating him hiding behind a police officer’s residence and found that he had injured his left leg during the escape attempt, leaving him unable to run any further.

Rescue workers assist an injured prison escapee at Sikhio Police Station in Nakhon Ratchasima after a failed escape attempt.
Photo via Dailynews

Somporn was subsequently taken into custody without resistance.

Rescue workers from Phromtham Sikhio Foundation provided first aid before transferring him to Sikhio Hospital for treatment. During questioning, Somporn reportedly told officers that he fled because he missed his family in Khon Kaen province. He admitted he had hoped to make it back home, but injured himself while landing and was left with no option but to hide and await capture.

Somporn had previously escaped from Khao Phrik Prison earlier this year and was arrested again after allegedly stealing a motorcycle and fleeing across provinces. His transfer back into the justice system was scheduled for this week, with police bringing him in for further questioning before returning him to custody, a moment he saw as a chance to break free.

CH7 reported that officers are now likely to pursue additional charges related to this latest escape attempt.

Similarly, back in August, a male inmate faces additional jail time after escaping from a prison in Nonthaburi, allegedly because he missed his five month old baby.

